REVEALED: Lockyer’s most expensive properties sold in 2020

Properties that sold for over $1 million in the Lockyer Valley in 2020

Properties that sold for over $1 million in the Lockyer Valley in 2020

MANY dream of escaping to the country for the picturesque and panoramic views, executive homesteads and acres of land to enjoy, but for these Lockyer Valley residents it is a reality.

The Gatton Star has compiled a list of some of the fanciest properties sold across the Lockyer Valley for over $1 million in 2020.

Check them out below!

5 Waldron Road, Hatton Vale, Qld 4341



Sold September 28, 2020 for $1,900,000

Bed: 10 Bath: 4 Car: 10

Agent: Ray White Ipswich

5 Waldron Road, Hatton Vale, Qld 4341. Photo: Realestate.com.au

5 Waldron Road, Hatton Vale, Qld 4341. Photo: Realestate.com.au

5 Waldron Road, Hatton Vale, Qld 4341. Photo: Realestate.com.au

1 Pine Road, Adare, Qld 4343

Sold July 31, 2020 for $1,550,000

Bed: 5 Bath: 2 Car: 4

Agent: Ray White Rural

1 Pine Road, Adare, Qld 4343. Photo: Realestate.com.au

1 Pine Road, Adare, Qld 4343. Photo: Realestate.com.au

1 Pine Road, Adare, Qld 4343. Photo: Realestate.com.au

385 Fords Road, Gatton, Qld 4343



Sold April 7, 2020 for $1,200,000

Bed: 8 Bath: 3 Car: 9

Agent: Harcourts Toowoomba

385 Fords Road, Gatton, Qld 4343. Photo: Realestate.com.au

385 Fords Road, Gatton, Qld 4343. Photo: Realestate.com.au

385 Fords Road, Gatton, Qld 4343. Photo: Realestate.com.au

17 Niethes Road, Lockrose, Qld 4342

Sold September 28, 2020 for $1,500,00

Bed: 4 Bath: 1 Car: 2

Agent: Nutrien Harcourts

17 Niethes Road, Lockrose, Qld 4342. Photo: Realestate.com.au

17 Niethes Road, Lockrose, Qld 4342. Photo: Realestate.com.au

17 Niethes Road, Lockrose, Qld 4342. Photo: Realestate.com.au

Read more stories by Hugh Suffell.