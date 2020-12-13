REVEALED: Lockyer schools issue 9000+ suspensions

Lockyer Valley students have been issued more than 9000 suspensions in a five year period. Photo: file

ALMOST 3000 high school students in the Lockyer Valley have been suspended in the past five years, new data has revealed.

Twenty Lockyer Valley public schools, both primary and secondary, have issued a collective 9192 suspensions between 2019 and 2019.

The data, which comes form the Queensland Education Department, revealed Laidley State High School suspended the most students during the five-year time frame.

In total, the Laidley high school issued 1570 suspensions – 1452 if which were classified as short suspensions, 66 long suspensions and 17 exclusions.

The data comes as the Gatton Star and Courier Mail reveal a staggering 374,506 suspensions have given to students across give years – three times as more as the ACT and twice as many as NSW schools.

Laidley State High School has issued the most suspensions in a five-year period across the Lockyer Valley (Photo: Gatton Star).

Lockyer District State School (primary) had the third highest number of suspensions with 340, followed by Gatton State School, 291, and Glenore Grove State School, 269.

At the end of the table, Mount Sylvia State School has issued one suspension in the past five years, and Tent Hill Lower State School and Ropeley State School both issued three.

In Queensland, Redbank Plains State High School issued the most suspensions of 4984, equivalent to five student disciplinary absences per day on average over 974 school days, according to data from the Education Department.

In Queensland, short suspensions range from one to 10 days, and long suspensions between 11 and 20, while an exclusion prohibits a student from attending school for up to 12 months.

But an education department spokesman said the majority of Queensland state school students never received a suspension during their 13 years of education.

“A wide range of supports and programs are in place to support student behaviour and ensure that Queensland state schools facilitate high standards of behaviour from the whole school community,” the spokesman said.

QUT education expert Professor Linda Graham said while it could be expected that suspension rates in disadvantaged areas would be different to those in less disadvantaged communities, there could be a range of factors influencing school disciplinary absence rates.

“Just because a school is in a disadvantaged area, doesn’t meant that the students attending that school are the most disadvantaged, so we have to look critically and carefully at the suspension rate,” she said.

For example, she said that changes in school leadership and school enrolments could influence the amount of suspensions issued.