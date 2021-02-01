REVEALED: Lockyer school’s $7.5 million sports centre

Faith Lutheran College, Plainland, Captains Ashleigh Dargusch and Finn with Principal Doug Braiden and former principal Janelle Anderson. Photo: Hugh Suffell.

Students at a Lockyer Valley high school were eager to get on the court of their new multi-million-dollar sports centre, unveiled at a ceremony on Monday.

Faith Lutheran College Plainland officially opened the $7.5 million centre to the school community after years of work by current and former staff, including former principal Janelle Anderson.

The 754 Faith Lutheran students will enjoy a raft of new facilities including two multi-use courts, a gymnasium, three classrooms, amenities, storage facilities and sports office.

Faith Lutheran College, Plainland Sport Centre Opening February 1, 2021. Photo: Hugh Suffell.

Lutheran Church Bishop, Reverend Paul Smith, spoke of the solid foundation that sport can provide to students, and how the new facility will help to strengthen the school’s foundations even further.

State Member for Lockyer, Jim McDonald said at the opening ceremony he was “forever singing the praises of the Faith Lutheran community”.

He appeared on behalf of the Federal Member for Wright, Scott Buchholz who sent his apologies due to Parliament resuming for the year in Canberra.

Mr McDonald spoke of the rich part of a students school experience, whether it was individual or team sports, saying “you learn so many things through sport”.

“This centre is a wonderful addition to our community,” Mr McDonald said.

Mr McDonald also spoke of the “pride” held by former principal Janelle Anderson, who got the sport centre build off the ground during her tenure.

“You couldn’t help but leave Janelle’s office knowing that it would come to fruition because she had such a great passion,” Mr McDonald said.

The sport centre was jointly funded by the state and federal governments and the Faith Lutheran Council.

State Member for Ipswich West, Mr Jim Madden said the Palaszczuk government contributed $900,000 towards the project as part of the government’s budget support for the state’s private school sector.

$4.95 million of funding was from the school and Lutheran Church, and another $1.85 million from the federal government.

Mr Madden also acknowledged the work of Bedford Built, who constructed the facility and Fulton Trotter Architects who led the design.

26 full time jobs were also created during the construction of the centre, Mr Madden said.

Faith Lutheran Principal Mr Doug Braiden welcomed the entire school cohort to the sports hall for the first time, and acknowledged the importance of the school coming together after 2020 meant students and staff could not meet due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Mr Braiden spoke of the students theme for the year, which he said was “connection”.

“This building is not just a physical environment, it is not just a world class sporting facility, it is a place of connection,” Mr Braiden said.

“This is the one place in our college where our whole community comes to connect with each other,” Mr Braiden said.

Mr Braiden along with Mr McDonald, Mr Madden and chair of the college’s council Mr Kerry Wall unveiled a plaque in front of the crowd.

Faith Lutheran Plainland revealed to the Gatton Star the new gym was set to be opened to the community out of school hours, with a private company to run group fitness classes in the space.

