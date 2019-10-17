REVEALED: how to keep busy this week

The iconic Australian Magpie made the top three in last year’s Bird Count.

Family Movie Night

Spend an evening under the stars with family and friends for a movie night at the Mt Silvia State School.

The free event runs from 6pm to 9pm on the evening of Friday, October 18, with snacks and a barbecue dinner on offer.

Attendees are asked to bring their own chairs, blankets, bean bags, or whatever other seating arrangement they wish.

A variety of government and non-government agencies and support services will have information stalls set up at the school as well, allowing visitors to access staff and information about drought relief, support services and mental health/wellness services.

For more information, call 5462 6245.

Garage Sale Trail

On October 19 and 20, thousands of residents throughout the nation will open up their sheds and yards for Australia’s biggest garage sale.

All manner of trinkets and treasures will be on offer, with local businesses and councils getting in on the action as well.

The Gatton Senior Citizen’s Hall are hosting a Sale Trail event and morning tea from 7am to 1pm on Saturday.

There’ll be plenty of bargains on offer, along with tea and sandwiches.

Contact 0439 621 798 to find out more.

Also on Saturday, the Laidley RSL Sub-Branch will be holding a sale of their own at the Laidley Cultural Centre.

All proceeds will go towards assisting local veterans and their families.

To learn more, phone 0400 314 409.

More than 80 sale trail sites have been registered in the Lockyer Valley, with a further 50 established in the Somerset.

To find out what sales are happening near you, consult the site map for your local council area:

https://www.garagesaletrail.com.au/lockyer-valley

https://www.garagesaletrail.com.au/somersetRC

Backyard Bird Count

The annual Aussie Backyard Bird Count returns next week.

Take 20 minutes out of your day to help researchers find out more about bird numbers and distribution.

More than 600 species and 2.7 million birds were counted during last year’s event.

To register for the count, or learn more about it, visit https://aussiebirdcount.org.au