REVEALED: How new Bruce Hwy, Sunshine Mwy stretch will look

Traffic changes are expected to occur over the coming weeks, as the Bruce Highway and Sunshine Motorway interchange is one step closer to being completed.

Traffic changes are expected to occur over the coming weeks, as the Bruce Highway and Sunshine Motorway interchange is one step closer to being completed. TMR

MORE changes are coming to two of the region's major arterial roads.

Over the next few weeks the Bruce Highway and Sunshine Motorway will shift again, as part of major upgrade works underway.

The Department of Transport and Main Roads has released information on a number of changed traffic conditions for the Bruce Highway, Sunshine Motorway and Caloundra Road interchange.

From today northbound Bruce Highway traffic was set to be diverted onto a new section of carriageway and bridge over the Sunshine Motorway in Tanawha.

This is the first new bridge to be opened as part of works to upgrade the Sunshine Motorway interchange.

These traffic changes will allow for demolition works to begin at the old northbound bridge and for the old highway carriageway to be upgraded.

TMR reported the Diverging Diamond Interchange at Caloundra Road would also be opened in stages over the next 12 months to fast-track construction works.

Traffic changes are expected to occur over the coming weeks, as the Diverging Diamond interchange at Caloundra Road is one step closer to being completed. TMR

Eastbound and westbound travel would also change at the Caloundra Road interchange.

These are the first two stages of the DDI opening and are expected to occur over the next two weeks.

Stage one, expected to begin this week, will see the southbound Bruce Highway traffic exiting to Landsborough (Exit 188B) transferred onto the new westbound bridge.

Motorists travelling between Caloundra Road and Steve Irwin Way will remain on the current alignment.

The second stage, that is hoped to occur next week, will see the new westbound bridge permanently open to traffic travelling from Caloundra Road to Steve Irwin Way.

Motorists travelling from Steve Irwin Way to Caloundra Road will also be transferred onto the new eastbound bridge, with traffic signals placed either side to coordinate traffic movements.

TMR have reported that motorists using the highway southbound and northbound exists and Caloundra Road and Steve Irwin way will be intermittently detoured at night to facilitate these changes.

Traffic controllers and police will be present to assist motorists if required.

Motorists are advised to allow for extra travel time, and to pay close attention to directional signage.

Works will be undertaken during Sunday to Thursday 7pm to 5am and Monday to Thursday from 6am to 6pm.

Construction on the intersection upgrade is expected to be completed in late 2020, dependant on weather condition and setbacks.