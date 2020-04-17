REVEALED: How many didn’t vote in Lockyer, Somerset election

LOCAL ELECTION: Voting in person was not a popular option on election day. Picture: AAP/Richard Walker

EARLY data has confirmed the expected – voting in person on election day was not a popular choice.

Preliminary numbers from the Electoral Commission of Queensland show just a small percentage of enrolled voters turned up to cast their vote in person across the Lockyer Valley and Somerset regions.

While the figures are subject to change with a final count, the numbers show only 30 per cent of Lockyer Valley constituents voted in person on March 28.

In the Somerset, the numbers were even lower, with only 23 per cent of voters lining up to vote.

A spokeswoman for the ECQ said the numbers were still being counted.

“These are not final numbers – they’re very preliminary after election day,” the spokeswoman said.

“They’re definitely not the final numbers and they could vary.”

She said that voting in the lead-up to an election had grown more popular over time but the coronavirus likely played a role in the numbers of the recent local election.

“It has become more popular over time however with this election, it was very much about avoiding big crowds on election day,” she said.

“The commissioner was asking people to really consider pre-polling so we wouldn’t have big queues on election day – and people responded.”

Most of those – 56 per cent of Lockyer Valley voters and 60 per cent in the Somerset – enrolled to vote appeared to do so in the lead-up to the election.

But based on the initial data, it appears 18 per cent of those enrolled in the Lockyer Valley and 20 per cent of those in the Somerset did not vote at all.

The spokeswoman said that while no automatic fine applies, those who failed to vote could receive a note from the ECQ.

“A failure to vote note may be sent to non-voters who then have the opportunity to explain why they didn’t vote,” she said.

She could not confirm whether reasons relating to coronavirus would suffice.

“It will be up to the commissioner to decide,” she said.

“But this election did have extenuating circumstances – we’re all aware of them.”