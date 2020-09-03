Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Police are managing more than 20 unmanned border crossings in the Darling Downs, which are monitored 24 hours a day by CCTV.
Police are managing more than 20 unmanned border crossings in the Darling Downs, which are monitored 24 hours a day by CCTV.
News

REVEALED: How long border jumpers ran free in Darling Downs

Michael Nolan
Alexia Austin
3rd Sep 2020 8:52 AM | Updated: 1:12 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

TWO men have been fined after they crossed into Queensland illegally at a regional checkpoint and spent days travelling the state.

"On August 16, police will allege two people illegally crossed the Queensland border checkpoint at Mungindi-Collarenebri Road, Mungindi," a Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said.

"Investigations commenced and on August 20, police identified the two people as a 27-year-old Pittsworth man and a 21-year-old Goondiwindi man.

"On August 28, both men were issued a penalty infringement notice for failing to comply with COVID-19 Border Directions (CHO- Enter Qld)."

Initial reports stated the men were intercepted in Goondiwindi on Friday.

Police are managing more than 20 unmanned border crossings in the Darling Downs, which are monitored 24 hours a day by CCTV.

Police are also conducting daily patrols of the roads nearby.

border border jumper coronavirus covid19 queensland police
Toowoomba Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Two officers taken to hospital after fire lit in prison

        Premium Content Two officers taken to hospital after fire lit in prison

        News Prisoners under lockdown lit a fire with increased restrictions clearly taking a toll.

        Police investigating early morning Somerset shed fire

        Premium Content Police investigating early morning Somerset shed fire

        News A fire that left a shed nearly collapsed is under investigation.

        ‘I’m going to get your family’: Worker threatens boss

        Premium Content ‘I’m going to get your family’: Worker threatens boss

        Crime A government employee told his supervisor he would ‘kill him’

        Coronavirus outbreak plus drought would be ‘double whammy’

        Premium Content Coronavirus outbreak plus drought would be ‘double whammy’

        News IF the drought wasn’t bad enough, an outbreak of coronavirus in the Lockyer would...