REVEALED: Four major Lockyer Valley events cancelled for 2020

Tanya Milligan at the 2019 Lockyer Valley Business, Training and Apprenticeship Awards.

ALTHOUGH restrictions are being relaxed and our regions are slowly setting out on the road to recovery, new victims of the pandemic are becoming apparent.

At a special meeting on Friday, Lockyer Valley councillors decided to cancel all council-delivered public programs and events until October 31.

Among the casualties are two of the Lockyer Valley’s biggest annual events.

“The Laidley Spring Festival is a flagship event in the region and one that draws thousands of visitors each September, while more than 400 nominees and guests attend the Lockyer Valley Business, Training and Apprenticeship Awards Gala Dinner that’s held annually in the Gatton Shire Hall,” Mayor Tanya Milligan said.

“Key stakeholders involved in the impacted events have been notified and the majority were disappointed but understanding, especially given the level of restrictions that will be in place going forward is unknown.”

The Laidley Spring Festival and Parade will not be happening this year.

She said social distancing directions and limitations on mass gathering had made the two events, and others, unfeasible.

“The safety and wellbeing of our community and responsible management of our finances are paramount as we continue to respond to the ever-changing COVID-19 pandemic,” Cr Milligan said.

“Delivering any event brings with it months of planning and, put simply, a decision had to be made now to minimise irreversible financial commitments for council and event organisers, partners, sponsors and participants.”

Events included in the cancellation are:

Seniors Month activities

Skate Titans Competition

Laidley Spring Festival, and

Lockyer Valley Business, Training & Apprenticeship Awards.

“We simply do not know what State and Federal Government restrictions will be in place in the coming weeks and months, which makes planning and delivering events extremely difficult,” Cr Milligan said.

“This has been a hard decision for our council to make and we appreciate the understanding of all stakeholders involved.”

For further information, contact council on 1300 005 872 or visit www.lockyervalley.qld.gov.au.