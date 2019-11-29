Menu
Somerset Regional Council Mayor Graeme Lehmann drew the first round of Town Proud winners.
News

REVEALED: First Town Proud winners drawn

Nathan Greaves
, nathan.greaves@gattonstar.com.au
29th Nov 2019 5:00 PM

THE first winners from The Gatton Star’s Town Proud campaign have been announced.

Somerset Regional Council Mayor Graeme Lehmann drew the names of three lucky customers from a massive barrel of entries, on Thursday.

“It’s great to see so many people out and about supporting Somerset businesses, which in turn provides a boost for our communities and the economy across the region,” Cr Lehmann said.

“Feedback has certainly been very positive, as the huge number of competition entries shows. From a Somerset point of view, people have really got behind our deer and yowie branding and it’s created a lot of talk in the townships.”

Rachel Kerr from Minden, who shopped at Mystical Wonderland, was the first winner.

Potato Studio customer Linda Sommerlad from Hatton Vale was the second to have her name drawn.

Katie Pearce from Laidley was the third winner, and shopped at Goodwin & Storr Mitre 10.

All three of the winners will receive a $1000 gift card.

“Congratulations to our first round of winners, and thanks once again to The Gatton Star for such a successful campaign,” Cr Lehmann said.

“I encourage everyone to keep the entries coming ahead of the final draw in December.”

For those who have yet to take part in the Town Proud campaign, or simply wish to improve their chances of success in the December draw, simply make a purchase and pick up an entry form from a participating store.

