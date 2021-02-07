Revealed: Financial strain forced 2GB to dump Erin Molan

The real reason why Channel 9 star Erin Molan joined 2DayFM on breakfast radio can now be revealed … she was actually dumped from the 2GB Continuous Call Team because of financial pressure around COVID.

When her three-year contract was nearing completion towards the end of last season, network executives told Molan's adviser, celebrity accountant Anthony Bell, in writing there was no money for a new deal.

Bell and Molan declined to comment when contacted by The Sunday Telegraph, yet the story has been confirmed from a 2GB insider.

Erin Molan was a popular member of 2GB’s Continuous Call Team. Picture: Justin Lloyd

It's a shock because Molan was considered the most popular and high-profile member of the Continuous Call Team that was already struggling last year from losing long-time host Ray Hadley and league Immortal Bob Fulton.

Molan, with colleague Natalie Peters, were voted best new talent on radio at the ACRA awards in 2019. Their show has since been discontinued.

2GB boss Tom Malone tried to play down the story when contacted by The Sunday Telegraph.

"We couldn't afford to keep her," Malone said. "She got a big offer from 2DayFM, we couldn't match it and didn't want to stand in her way. We said good luck to you."

Pressed on whether Molan was offered a new Continuous Call Team deal, he said: "Whether you call it a specific deal … we said to Anthony (Bell) this is the money we think we can afford to pay her. He said Erin can't work for that rate."

Erin Molan has joined Ed Kavalee and Dave Hughes on The Morning Crew on 2DayFM.

Bell however insists Molan was not offered a deal.

Interestingly, Malone wasn't directly involved in the discussions which were handled by his second-in-charge Greg Burns.

The Continuous Call Team was once the go-to rugby league show on Sydney radio but the ratings domination that Hadley built over more than three decades is in decline.

Molan knocked back a lucrative offer from new sports radio station SEN around the same time, hoping to stay loyal to 2GB.

The Channel 9 personality was then snapped up by 2DayFM to join comedian Dave Hughes and Ed Kavalee as breakfast hosts.

Originally published as Revealed: Financial strain forced 2GB to dump Erin Molan