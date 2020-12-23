REVEALED: Complete Toowoomba Rugby League 2021 fixture list

The Toowoomba Rugby League is set for a return in 2021. Photo: Nev Madsen

RUGBY LEAGUE: After a year on the sidelines, the Toowoomba Rugby League is preparing for a bumper return to action in 2021.

The season fixture has been confirmed for the new year, with a number of big weekends on the cards.

The Chronicle caught up with TRL chairman Rex Zeeman to discuss one of the most anticipated fixture announcements in recent memory.

BLOCKBUSTER OPENING WEEKEND

The season will get underway with a bang, with the top four teams from 2019 all set to clash.

Valleys will host Warwick at Herb Steinohrt Oval in a grand final rematch on April 11, with Wattles welcoming Dalby to Clifton the night prior.

“It really signals that football is back,” Zeeman said.

“We’re starting the week after Easter to give us three-straight weeks of games before the 47th Battalion.”

ANZAC DAY

Three fixtures are set to take place on April 25, with Gatton, Wattles and Oakey all hosting fixtures.

The games are fast becoming coveted fixtures on the calendar on a day of special significance across the regions.

“Gatton have held it previously and worn special jerseys,” Zeeman said.

“Starting times for games may differ but we’ll cross the bridge in the new year. To have three games on the Sunday is great, and I’m sure a lot of people will go to a Dawn Service then the footy.”

FINALS SERIES

The finals are set to get underway on the last weekend of August, culminating in the grand final at the Toowoomba Sports Ground on September 19.

Zeeman said while the finale was locked in, decisions haven’t been made yet on which grounds will host the first three weeks of the finals.

“The TRL board is yet to decide on those venues,” he said.

TRL 2021 FIXTURES

ROUND 1 - 10/11 April

Sat: Wattles vs Dalby, Gatton vs Goondiwindi, Pittsworth vs Highfields

Sun: Valleys v Warwick, Souths vs Brothers, Oakey vs Newtown

ROUND 2 - 17/18 April

Sat: Dalby vs Valleys, Highfields vs Souths, Newtown vs Pittsworth

Sun: Brothers vs Goondiwindi, Warwick vs Oakey, Wattles vs Gatton

ROUND 3 - 24/25 April

Sat: Pittsworth vs Warwick, Souths vs Newtown, Goondiwindi vs Highfields

Sun: Gatton vs Valleys, Wattles vs Brothers, Oakey vs Dalby

1/2 May

No Fixtures - 47th Battalion Carnival

ROUND 4 - 8/9 May

Sat: Brothers vs Valleys, Gatton vs Oakey

Sun: Highfields vs Wattles, Newtown vs Goondiwindi, Warwick vs Souths, Dalby vs Pittsworth

ROUND 5 - 15/16 May

Sat: Valleys vs Highfields, Pittsworth vs Gatton

Sun: Wattles vs Newtown, Goondiwindi vs Warwick, Souths v Dalby, Oakey vs Brothers

ROUND 6 - 22/23 May

Sat: Newtown vs Valleys, Wattles vs Warwick

Sun: Dalby vs Goondiwindi, Gatton vs Souths, Brothers vs Pittsworth, Highfields vs Oakey

ROUND 7 - 29/30 May

Sat: Valleys vs Wattles, Brothers vs Gatton

Sun: Souths vs Goondiwindi, Pittsworth vs Oakey, Warwick vs Dalby, Highfields vs Newtown

ROUND 8 - 5/6 June

Sat: Dalby vs Highfields, Goondiwindi vs Valleys

Sun: Oakey vs Souths, Gatton vs Warwick, Newtown vs Brothers, Wattles vs Pittsworth

ROUND 9 - 12/13 June

Sat: Oakey vs Goondiwindi, Warwick vs Highfields

Sun: Valleys vs Pittsworth, Souths vs Wattles, Newtown vs Gatton, Brothers vs Dalby

ROUND 10 - 19/20 June

Sat: Newtown vs Warwick, Goondiwindi vs Wattles

Sun: Pittsworth vs Souths, Highfields vs Brothers, Gatton vs Dalby, Valleys vs Oakey

ROUND 11 - 26/27 June

Sat: Souths vs Valleys, Goondiwindi v Pittsworth, Gatton v Highfields

Sun: Wattles v Oakey, Brothers vs Warwick, Dalby vs Newtown

4 July

Madsen-Rasmussen Trophy and President’s Cup

ROUND 12 - 10/11 July (TRL Indigenous Round)

Sat: Warwick vs Valleys, Newtown vs Oakey, Highfields vs Pittsworth

Sun: Dalby vs Wattles, Brothers vs Souths, Goondiwindi vs Gatton

ROUND 13 - 17/18 July

Sat: Pittsworth vs Newtown, Oakey vs Warwick

Sun: Valleys vs Dalby, Gatton vs Wattles, Souths vs Highfields, Goondiwindi vs Brothers

ROUND 14 - 24/25 July

Sat: Valleys vs Gatton, Brothers vs Wattles

Sun: Newtown vs Souths, Warwick vs Pittsworth, Dalby vs Oakey, Highfields vs Goondiwindi

ROUND 15 - 31 July/1 August

Sat: Wattles vs Goondiwindi, Dalby vs Gatton

Sun: Oakey vs Valleys, Pittsworth vs Souths, Warwick vs Newtown, Highfields vs Brothers

ROUND 16 - 7/8 August

Sat: Wattles vs Highfields, Oakey v Gatton

Sun: Valleys vs Brothers, Goondiwindi vs Newtown, Souths vs Warwick, Pittsworth vs Dalby

ROUND 17 - 14/15 August

Sat: Warwick vs Goondiwindi, Gatton vs Pittsworth

Sun: Highfields vs Valleys, Newtown vs Wattles, Dalby vs Souths, Brothers vs Oakey

ROUND 18 - 21/22 August

Sat: Warwick vs Wattles, Goondiwindi vs Dalby

Sun: Valleys vs Newtown, Souths vs Gatton, Pittsworth vs Brothers, Oakey v Highfields

FINALS SERIES

WEEK 1 - 28/29 August

Sat: Elimination Semi-Final (4 v 5)

Sun: Qualifying Semi-Final (2 v 3)

WEEK 2 - 4/5 September

Sat: Loser of Qualifying Final vs Winner of Elimination Final

Sun: Minor Premier vs Winner of Qualifying Final

WEEK 3 - 12 September

Loser of Major Semi-Final vs Winner of Minor Semi-Final

WEEK 4 - 19 September

Winner of Major Semi-Final vs Winner of Preliminary Final

Originally published as REVEALED: Complete Toowoomba Rugby League 2021 fixture list