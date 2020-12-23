REVEALED: Complete Toowoomba Rugby League 2021 fixture list
RUGBY LEAGUE: After a year on the sidelines, the Toowoomba Rugby League is preparing for a bumper return to action in 2021.
The season fixture has been confirmed for the new year, with a number of big weekends on the cards.
The Chronicle caught up with TRL chairman Rex Zeeman to discuss one of the most anticipated fixture announcements in recent memory.
BLOCKBUSTER OPENING WEEKEND
The season will get underway with a bang, with the top four teams from 2019 all set to clash.
Valleys will host Warwick at Herb Steinohrt Oval in a grand final rematch on April 11, with Wattles welcoming Dalby to Clifton the night prior.
“It really signals that football is back,” Zeeman said.
“We’re starting the week after Easter to give us three-straight weeks of games before the 47th Battalion.”
ANZAC DAY
Three fixtures are set to take place on April 25, with Gatton, Wattles and Oakey all hosting fixtures.
The games are fast becoming coveted fixtures on the calendar on a day of special significance across the regions.
“Gatton have held it previously and worn special jerseys,” Zeeman said.
“Starting times for games may differ but we’ll cross the bridge in the new year. To have three games on the Sunday is great, and I’m sure a lot of people will go to a Dawn Service then the footy.”
FINALS SERIES
The finals are set to get underway on the last weekend of August, culminating in the grand final at the Toowoomba Sports Ground on September 19.
Zeeman said while the finale was locked in, decisions haven’t been made yet on which grounds will host the first three weeks of the finals.
“The TRL board is yet to decide on those venues,” he said.
TRL 2021 FIXTURES
ROUND 1 - 10/11 April
Sat: Wattles vs Dalby, Gatton vs Goondiwindi, Pittsworth vs Highfields
Sun: Valleys v Warwick, Souths vs Brothers, Oakey vs Newtown
ROUND 2 - 17/18 April
Sat: Dalby vs Valleys, Highfields vs Souths, Newtown vs Pittsworth
Sun: Brothers vs Goondiwindi, Warwick vs Oakey, Wattles vs Gatton
ROUND 3 - 24/25 April
Sat: Pittsworth vs Warwick, Souths vs Newtown, Goondiwindi vs Highfields
Sun: Gatton vs Valleys, Wattles vs Brothers, Oakey vs Dalby
1/2 May
No Fixtures - 47th Battalion Carnival
ROUND 4 - 8/9 May
Sat: Brothers vs Valleys, Gatton vs Oakey
Sun: Highfields vs Wattles, Newtown vs Goondiwindi, Warwick vs Souths, Dalby vs Pittsworth
ROUND 5 - 15/16 May
Sat: Valleys vs Highfields, Pittsworth vs Gatton
Sun: Wattles vs Newtown, Goondiwindi vs Warwick, Souths v Dalby, Oakey vs Brothers
ROUND 6 - 22/23 May
Sat: Newtown vs Valleys, Wattles vs Warwick
Sun: Dalby vs Goondiwindi, Gatton vs Souths, Brothers vs Pittsworth, Highfields vs Oakey
ROUND 7 - 29/30 May
Sat: Valleys vs Wattles, Brothers vs Gatton
Sun: Souths vs Goondiwindi, Pittsworth vs Oakey, Warwick vs Dalby, Highfields vs Newtown
ROUND 8 - 5/6 June
Sat: Dalby vs Highfields, Goondiwindi vs Valleys
Sun: Oakey vs Souths, Gatton vs Warwick, Newtown vs Brothers, Wattles vs Pittsworth
ROUND 9 - 12/13 June
Sat: Oakey vs Goondiwindi, Warwick vs Highfields
Sun: Valleys vs Pittsworth, Souths vs Wattles, Newtown vs Gatton, Brothers vs Dalby
ROUND 10 - 19/20 June
Sat: Newtown vs Warwick, Goondiwindi vs Wattles
Sun: Pittsworth vs Souths, Highfields vs Brothers, Gatton vs Dalby, Valleys vs Oakey
ROUND 11 - 26/27 June
Sat: Souths vs Valleys, Goondiwindi v Pittsworth, Gatton v Highfields
Sun: Wattles v Oakey, Brothers vs Warwick, Dalby vs Newtown
4 July
Madsen-Rasmussen Trophy and President’s Cup
ROUND 12 - 10/11 July (TRL Indigenous Round)
Sat: Warwick vs Valleys, Newtown vs Oakey, Highfields vs Pittsworth
Sun: Dalby vs Wattles, Brothers vs Souths, Goondiwindi vs Gatton
ROUND 13 - 17/18 July
Sat: Pittsworth vs Newtown, Oakey vs Warwick
Sun: Valleys vs Dalby, Gatton vs Wattles, Souths vs Highfields, Goondiwindi vs Brothers
ROUND 14 - 24/25 July
Sat: Valleys vs Gatton, Brothers vs Wattles
Sun: Newtown vs Souths, Warwick vs Pittsworth, Dalby vs Oakey, Highfields vs Goondiwindi
ROUND 15 - 31 July/1 August
Sat: Wattles vs Goondiwindi, Dalby vs Gatton
Sun: Oakey vs Valleys, Pittsworth vs Souths, Warwick vs Newtown, Highfields vs Brothers
ROUND 16 - 7/8 August
Sat: Wattles vs Highfields, Oakey v Gatton
Sun: Valleys vs Brothers, Goondiwindi vs Newtown, Souths vs Warwick, Pittsworth vs Dalby
ROUND 17 - 14/15 August
Sat: Warwick vs Goondiwindi, Gatton vs Pittsworth
Sun: Highfields vs Valleys, Newtown vs Wattles, Dalby vs Souths, Brothers vs Oakey
ROUND 18 - 21/22 August
Sat: Warwick vs Wattles, Goondiwindi vs Dalby
Sun: Valleys vs Newtown, Souths vs Gatton, Pittsworth vs Brothers, Oakey v Highfields
FINALS SERIES
WEEK 1 - 28/29 August
Sat: Elimination Semi-Final (4 v 5)
Sun: Qualifying Semi-Final (2 v 3)
WEEK 2 - 4/5 September
Sat: Loser of Qualifying Final vs Winner of Elimination Final
Sun: Minor Premier vs Winner of Qualifying Final
WEEK 3 - 12 September
Loser of Major Semi-Final vs Winner of Minor Semi-Final
WEEK 4 - 19 September
Winner of Major Semi-Final vs Winner of Preliminary Final
Originally published as REVEALED: Complete Toowoomba Rugby League 2021 fixture list