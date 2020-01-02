REVEALED: cheap ways to keep the family entertained these holidays

There are plenty of cost-effective ways to keep the family busy these holidays.

WITH wallets feeling a little lighter than usual following the festive season, it can sometimes be a challenge to find ways to keep the family entertained during the remainder of the holidays.

Fortunately, there are a range of regular cheap and cost-free activities and attractions to visit throughout the region.

Read on to find out more about what’s happening in your local area these holidays.

Community markets

Help support the local community by checking out the wares at your local marketplace.

Many towns throughout the region host regular market days, featuring produce, products, and plenty more from local sellers.

Laidley Village Markets – Patrick Street – Every Friday, 7am to 1pm.

Esk Markets – Pipeliner Park – Every Saturday, 7am to 12pm.

Mulgowie Farmers Market – Mulgowie Hall – Saturday, January 4, 8am to 11am.

Linville Markets – Linville Hall – Saturday, January 4, 7am to 12pm.

Fernvale Markets – Fernvale State School – Every Sunday, 6am to 12pm.

Toogoolawah Markets – Railway Reserve – Saturday, January 11, 7am to 12pm.

Art galleries

For art enthusiasts, there are a number of galleries in the region, featuring the works of local artists, and larger touring exhibitions.

Lockyer Valley Art Gallery – Gatton Information Centre – Open Monday to Friday 9am to 5pm, and 9am to 12pm on Saturdays.

Old Church Gallery – 35 Linville Road, Moore – open Thursday to Sunday, 10am to 4pm.

Glen Rock Gallery – 82 Ipswich Street, Esk – open Monday to Friday, 9am to 5pm, and 9am to 2pm on weekends.

The Condensery – 29 Factory Road, Toogoolawah – Monday to Friday, 9am to 5pm, and 10am to 4pm on weekends.

Local libraries

Libraries make for a great place to retreat from the heat, and unwind for a while.

As well as regular books, libraries offer music, audiobooks, IT services, photocopying, and much more.

Some local libraries are even hosting activities for the kids during the holiday period.

Gatton Library – Lockyer Valley Cultural Centre – open Monday to Friday, 9am to 5pm, and 9am to 12pm on Saturdays.

Laidley Library – Spicer Street, Laidley – open Monday to Friday: 9am to 5pm, and 9am to 12pm on Saturdays.

Esk Library – 19 Heap Street – open Monday to Friday 9am to 5pm.

Kilcoy Library – Kennedy Street – open Monday to Friday 9am to 5pm.

Lowood Library – 1 Michel Street – open Monday to Friday 9am to 5pm.

Enjoy the outdoors

For those who want to experience the full natural beauty of the Lockyer Valley and Somerset Regions, there are plenty of places to visit, and plenty of things to see.

Whether you’re into walking, riding, birdwatching, kayaking, or photography, there’s something for everyone.