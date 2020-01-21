Menu
The nominees have been announced for the Somerset Australia Day awards.
REVEALED: Australia Day nominees for Somerset announced

Nathan Greaves
, nathan.greaves@gattonstar.com.au
21st Jan 2020 12:00 PM
THE NOMINEES have been announced ahead of the Somerset Region’s Australia Day award ceremony this weekend.

The nominees are as follows:

Event of the Year:

Esk Garden & Lifestyle Fair

Esk Show.

Community Group of the Year:

Kilcoy Cancer Support Group

Lions Club of Fernvale

Lowood Scout Group

Valley of the Lakes Garden Club

Arts and Cultural:

Robin Garland-Sticovich.

Sports:

Renee Retschlag

Nathan Shearman

Gerald Youles

Young Citizen of the Year:

Jordan Frohloff

Jed Hall

Brianna Wade

Citizen of the Year:

Estelle Drynan

Paul Heymans

Patrick ‘Rusty’ Kraut

Catharina Kusay

Jayne McKenzie

Bill Parker

May Wallace.

The award ceremony will be held at the Somerset Civic Centre from 9am to 11am, and will be followed by the presentation of the citizenship awards.

The morning will also include live entertainment, morning tea, and an address by Somerset Australia Day Ambassador and social change activist Olivia Hargroder.

Somerset Mayor Graeme Lehmann said Australia Day was a time to celebrate outstanding achievers from across the region.

“We will also officially welcome more than 30 new Australians of all ages at a citizenship ceremony,” he said.

For more information on Australia Day celebrations across Somerset phone 5424 4000 and follow facebook.com/SomersetRegionalCouncil/.

