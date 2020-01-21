REVEALED: Australia Day nominees for Somerset announced
THE NOMINEES have been announced ahead of the Somerset Region’s Australia Day award ceremony this weekend.
The nominees are as follows:
Event of the Year:
Esk Garden & Lifestyle Fair
Esk Show.
Community Group of the Year:
Kilcoy Cancer Support Group
Lions Club of Fernvale
Lowood Scout Group
Valley of the Lakes Garden Club
Arts and Cultural:
Robin Garland-Sticovich.
Sports:
Renee Retschlag
Nathan Shearman
Gerald Youles
Young Citizen of the Year:
Jordan Frohloff
Jed Hall
Brianna Wade
Citizen of the Year:
Estelle Drynan
Paul Heymans
Patrick ‘Rusty’ Kraut
Catharina Kusay
Jayne McKenzie
Bill Parker
May Wallace.
The award ceremony will be held at the Somerset Civic Centre from 9am to 11am, and will be followed by the presentation of the citizenship awards.
The morning will also include live entertainment, morning tea, and an address by Somerset Australia Day Ambassador and social change activist Olivia Hargroder.
Somerset Mayor Graeme Lehmann said Australia Day was a time to celebrate outstanding achievers from across the region.
“We will also officially welcome more than 30 new Australians of all ages at a citizenship ceremony,” he said.
For more information on Australia Day celebrations across Somerset phone 5424 4000 and follow facebook.com/SomersetRegionalCouncil/.