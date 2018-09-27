REVEALED: The 2019 CMC Rocks line-up is here

Country music duo Florida Georgia Line will return to Australia in 2019 to headline the CMC Rocks music festival.

THEY'VE crossed genres to collaborate with the Backstreet Boys, Ziggy Marley and Bebe Rexha, and now Florida Georgia Line are returning to Willowbank to headline the 2019 CMC Rocks music festival.

The award-winning country music duo returns to Queensland armed with an arsenal of chart-topping hits including Meant To Be, Simple and God, Your Mama and Me as well as their diamond-selling debut single Cruise.

The festival has grown into one of the biggest events on the country music calendar since Florida Georgia Line made their CMC Rocks debut in 2016, with a record-breaking 20,000 music lovers descending on Willowbank earlier this year.

During their last visit, Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley filmed the music clip for their song H.O.L.Y. at The Twelve Apostles off the Great Ocean Road in Victoria.

Perhaps fans could persuade FGL to film another music video while they're here in 2019.

Joining them at the top of the bill are Luke Combs, returning by popular demand, and rising country star Thomas Rhett in what will be his Australian debut.

Grammy-nominee Rhett has eight No 1 US country hits to his name and is leading the charge of the country crossover sound, combining a country sensibility with pop hooks, R&B grooves, soul and rock.

"The country fans have been asking for Thomas Rhett so we wanted to deliver, and I think we have three absolutely stellar headliners," CMC Rocks CEO Matthew Lazarus-Hall said.

"Hopefully the country music fans are as excited as we are."

Thomas Rhett will play for his Australian fans for the first time at CMC Rocks 2019. Supplied



Troy Cassar-Daley, who is releasing a greatest hits album, and Kasey Chambers lead the local roster for the four-day event, the first day of which is open exclusively to campers.

After this year's event sold out in less than an hour, organisers are urging country music fans to be prepared when tickets go on sale next Tuesday, October 2 at 9am AEST via Moshtix.

The 2019 CMC Rocks festival will take place at Willowbank from Thursday, March 14 to Sunday, March 17.

Luke Combs is returning to Willowbank by popular demand. Jim Wright

The 2019 CMC Rocks line-up:

Florida Georgia Line (USA)

Thomas Rhett (USA)

Luke Combs (USA)

Kasey Chambers

Troy Cassar-Daley

Michael Ray (USA)

Cam (USA)

The Sisterhood Band (USA)

Locash (USA)

Frankie Ballard (USA)

Carly Pearce (USA)

Devin Dawson (USA)

Danielle Bradbery (USA)

Ashley McBryde (USA)

Brandy Clark (USA)

Lindsay Ell (CAN)

Morgan Wallen (USA)

Jim Lauderdale (USA)

Jedd Hughes

Tenille Townes (USA)

Noah Schnacky (USA)

Home Free (USA)

Aleyce Simmonds

Imogen Clark

Melanie Dyer

Oakwood