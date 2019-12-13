REVEALED: 20 sites to receive solar installations next year

NEW SOLAR installations have been taking place throughout the Somerset in 2019, and this trend is set to continue into the New Year.

By the end of March 2020, Somerset Regional Council will have overseen the installation of thirteen solar panel projects.

The sites that have, or soon will receive solar panels so far are:

Esk Library

Esk Council Office

Esk Works Depot

Lowood Library

Fernvale Futures Complex

Fernvale Indoor Sports Centre

Somerset Civic Centre

Kilcoy Works Depot

Kilcoy Memorial Hall

Kilcoy Library

Kilcoy Information Centre

Kilcoy Showgrounds

Kilcoy Aquatic Centre

“Council was successful in attracting grant funding for eight of these thirteen projects,” Director of Finance Geoffrey Smith said in his report.

“Monthly savings are evident on accounts such as the Esk Library and Esk Office, where electricity costs have been reduced from $3394 in October 2017 to $1436 in October 2019.”

In light of these successes, Council has endorsed the installation of solar panels at five new sites:

Kilcoy Sports Centre

Toogoolawah Swimming Pool

Condensery Art Gallery

Esk Workshop/Store

Esk Showgrounds

Work on this new round of projects will likely begin after the remainder of the current thirteen are completed.