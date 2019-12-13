Menu
solar power generic
REVEALED: 20 sites to receive solar installations next year

Nathan Greaves
12th Dec 2019 4:28 PM
NEW SOLAR installations have been taking place throughout the Somerset in 2019, and this trend is set to continue into the New Year.

By the end of March 2020, Somerset Regional Council will have overseen the installation of thirteen solar panel projects.

The sites that have, or soon will receive solar panels so far are:

  • Esk Library
  • Esk Council Office
  • Esk Works Depot
  • Lowood Library
  • Fernvale Futures Complex
  • Fernvale Indoor Sports Centre
  • Somerset Civic Centre
  • Kilcoy Works Depot
  • Kilcoy Memorial Hall
  • Kilcoy Library
  • Kilcoy Information Centre
  • Kilcoy Showgrounds
  • Kilcoy Aquatic Centre

“Council was successful in attracting grant funding for eight of these thirteen projects,” Director of Finance Geoffrey Smith said in his report.

“Monthly savings are evident on accounts such as the Esk Library and Esk Office, where electricity costs have been reduced from $3394 in October 2017 to $1436 in October 2019.”

In light of these successes, Council has endorsed the installation of solar panels at five new sites:

  • Kilcoy Sports Centre
  • Toogoolawah Swimming Pool
  • Condensery Art Gallery
  • Esk Workshop/Store
  • Esk Showgrounds

Work on this new round of projects will likely begin after the remainder of the current thirteen are completed.

