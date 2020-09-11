REVEALED: 111 Laidley residents and staff in quarantine

A staff member at Carinity's Karinya Place aged care home at Laidley has tested positive for COVID-19. Pics Tara Croser.

A staff member at Carinity's Karinya Place aged care home at Laidley has tested positive for COVID-19. Pics Tara Croser.

FORTY-FOUR residents and 67 staff have been placed in 14 days' mandatory quarantine at a Laidley aged care facility, following a conformed coronavirus case last week.

Residents and staff were placed into quarantine last week as a precaution after it was revealed on Thursday, September 3 that a Carinity Karinya facility staff member was COVID-19 positive.

It is understood the staff member did not have direct contact with aged care patients or other staff members.

A Carinity Karinya spokeswoman said all residents and patients tested for COVID-19 had so far returned negative results.

"No residents are showing any COVID-19-like symptoms," the spokeswoman said.

The facility immediately actioned their COVID-19 plan, with majority of staff and residents tested by the following morning.

A Queensland Health spokeswoman said the staff member did not come in direct contact with residents, nor most staff - and that widespread quarantine was a precautionary measure.

"Residents were tested on the evening of September 2, and again on September 5," the spokesperson said.

"They will be tested again on September 12 before being eligible to leave quarantine on September 14, providing they continue to return a negative test result.

"Staff members will follow a similar testing regime during quarantine."

The West Moreton region, which includes the Lockyer Valley and Ipswich, currently has 19 of the state's active 29 cases.

It's believed the cluster of outbreaks stems from the Wacol Brisbane Youth Detention Centre-Queensland Correctional Services Academy cluster of 43 infected cases.