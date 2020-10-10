REVEALED: 10 most expensive homes sold in Lockyer this year

The top 10 houses that sold so far this year in 2020 in the Lockyer Valley region.

DESPITE the economic slowdown brought on by COVID-19, the Lockyer Valley Region has seen some impressive sales price on homes this year.

Check out our list of the ten most expensive homes sold in the region so far this year.

1.5 Waldron Road, Hatton Vale – $1,900,000

Dubbed Olympic Park, this 43-hectare property is a horse lover’s retreat. Not only does it have a stunning house with 10 bedrooms and stables as well, but it’s fully fenced and with views to boot.

5 Waldron Road, Hatton Vale

2. Hubner Road, Glen Cairn, $1,680,000

This seven bedroom, five bathroom home that fits 10 cars across 12.43 hectares sold in June this year. Not only does it have a spacious balcony, but also a swimming pool to beat the heat on hot days.

Hubner Road, Glen Cairn.

3.1 Pine Road, Adare – $1,550,000

A solid well-built home constructed in 2000 has expansive rooms with high ceilings promoting great natural light, with floor to ceiling windows providing beautiful views over the Great Dividing Range.

1 Pine Road, Adare.

4. 17 Niethe Road, Lockrose – $1,500,000

acreage living with generous proportions and sophisticated quality set on prime agricultural farmland among peaceful surroundings and spectacular views. Set on an expansive 61.5-acres of highly fertile alluvial creek soil, it boasts an impressive rural set up with plenty of room to turn your lifestyle dreams into reality

17 Niethe Road, Lockrose.

5.385 Fords Road Ringwood – $1,200,000

Eight bedrooms, three bathrooms and 11.48 hectares with a stunning backdrop. The house also has a three-car garage.

385 Ford Road, Ringwood.

6. 63 Redbank Creek Road, Adare – $1,200,000

Vacant land with 121.91 hectares of land sold for an impressive $1,200,000 earlier this year.

7. 10 Crowley Vale Road, Forest Hill – $980,000

A farm house built in 1985, sold in June this year, which was primarily used as a small crop and fodder producing property.

10 Crowley Vale Road, Forest Hill

8. 10 Roches Road, Withcott – $924,000

A vacant block of land spanning 5.83 hectares went under the hammer in April.

9. 658 Rockmount Road, Rockmount – $845,000

On 16.22 hectares, this eight bedroom, five bathroom property had character, views and privacy a stones throw from Toowoomba.

658 Rockmount Road, Rockmount

10. 100 Railway Street, Gatton – $835,000

This three bedroom, one bathroom house with one parking space was built in 1900. The property has a land size of 1012m2 and floor size of 122m2 and was sold in March.