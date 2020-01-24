REVEALED: 10 Lockyer Valley houses for sale under $200,000

WHETHER you’re looking to invest, buy, or both, it can be tricky finding a good property for a decent price.

The Gatton Star has compiled the 10 cheapest houses for sale in the Lockyer Valley – so you know what to check out this weekend.

U88A/25 Campbell Street, Laidley

U88A/25 Campbell Street, Laidley – $99,500

This quaint unit is part of the Laeta Living over-50s residential community, and is ideal for a single person or minimalist couple.

The property comes complete with one bedroom, one bathroom, and one carport, laundry, open kitchen and living rooms, airconditioning, back deck, and outdoor entertaining area.

Contact FSORBO on 1300 790 920 for more information about this property.

33 Head Street, Laidley

33 Head Street, Laidley – $155,000

A two bedroom, old-style miners cottage in a quiet side street, this property includes two carport spaces, airconditioning, and decent yard space.

A coat of paint on the outside and she’ll look brand new.

Contact Elders Real Estate Laidley on 5465 1800 to find out more.

8/4 Skinner Street, Gatton

8/4 Skinner Street, Gatton – $162,000

This two-bedroom brick unit is a safe, secure place to settle, offering a lockup garage and sturdy fencing.

The bedrooms have recently been recarpeted, and a new air conditioner installed, adding to the value of this property, situated ten minutes from the town centre.

To find out more, contact Rangecrest Realty, Gatton on 5462 2266.

104 Cochrane Street, Gatton

104 Cochrane Street, Gatton – $170,000

There are currently four two bedroom, one bathroom units up for grabs at this property, located in a prime position just outside of Gatton’s CBD.

This is an ideal location for investors, who are encouraged to contact Gatton Real Estate on 5462 1311 to express their interest.

3 Victor Street, Grantham

3 Victor Street, Grantham – $185,000

A classic Queenslander with established gardens and fantastic views of surrounding farmland, this property is situated close-by to the nearby school and shops.

The house comes with three bedrooms, two carports, and a spacious interior with high ceilings.

To find out more, contact Gatton Real Estate on 5462 1311.

31a East Street, Gatton

31a East Street, Gatton – $187,000

There are several two bedroom units available at this property, only 200 metres from the main street.

Two of these units have recently been renovated, while the third’s renovations are partially complete.

Reach out to Gatton Real Estate on 5462 1311 to find out more.

14 Gordon Street, Forest Hill

14 Gordon Street, Forest Hill – $190,000

This brick-built, open-plan property is prefect for a family, with three bedrooms and a large carport.

The property also includes a fenced backyard with a chook pen, and a watering system for the garden beds.

Contact All Property Real Estate in Gatton on 5462 2636 to learn more.

11 Caffey Connection Road, Caffey

11 Caffey Connection Road, Caffey – $195,000

A country cottage situated just fifteen minutes from Gatton, this three-bedroom house is the perfect place for a family looking for a change of scenery.

The property includes a carport at the side, an unequipped bore, and a rainwater tank.

Contact Gatton Real Estate on 5462 1311 to find out more.

32 Church Street, Forest Hill

32 Church Street, Forest Hill – $199,000

This three bedroom cottage is only a few minutes away from the nearby school and shops, making it ideal for families.

The property includes plenty of backyard space, an undercover patio, and three open car spaces.

Get in touch with Property Network Lockyer on 5465 2111 to express your interest.

34 George Street, Helidon

34 George Street, Helidon – $199,000

A three bedroom brick home with plenty of modern charm, this property comes equipped with a carport and outdoor barbecue area.

The house is close to the school, shops, and post office, with easy access to the Warrego highway.

Contact Landmark property on 0415 160 738 to find out more.