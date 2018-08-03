Rev up! Drag racing is back, baby

ON TRACK: Ben Cooper shows his style in drag racing, which will heat up the track at Morgan Park on Saturday.

THE smell of burning rubber and screeching tyres is set to excite competitors as drag racing returns to Morgan Park this weekend.

The D.A.S. Contracting Sutton Family bracket meeting on Saturday will double as a round of the club championships with about 70 entrants expected to take part.

Warwick District Drag Racing Association vice-president John Loy said entrants were travelling from St George, Brisbane and Tenterfield to race alongside local entrants.

Southern Downs drivers are able to enter the meeting on the day, as long as they have a long-sleeved shirt, pants and a helmet.

Entry to race costs $60.

Mr Loy said older cars up to late-model race cars would be taking to the track.

"There's lots of burnouts and a bit of an adrenalin rush for the family," he said.

"Meetings like this attract cars that people can relate to, that they might have grown up with."

Racing will be in six classes, including junior dragster and a bike class.

Mr Loy said the junior dragsters include children aged seven to 17.

"We try and have a place where the younger people can come and race at our track in a controlled environment rather than on the road," he said.

Racers are coming after a short break through the winter months.

The meeting will be round three in the bracket series, the second-last meeting in the series.

Trophies are awarded for the winner at each bracket meet, with an overall winner awarded $1500 at the end of the series.

A canteen will be running on the day with food and drinks.

Catch the action at Warwick Dragway at Morgan Park on Old Stanthorpe Rd.

Gates will open at 8am with qualifying races from 10am-2.30pm on Saturday.

Entry costs $10 for adults and children under-12 enter free with a paying adult.