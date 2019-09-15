Reunion brings back memories for former classmates

BROTHERS Leon and Barry Harm stepped back in time along with many other past students of Prenzlau State School.

Celebrating 125 years of the school, the brothers met up with old friends from their school days at the Back to Prenzlau event.

Leon, 74, started at the school in 1952 and Barry started in 1950.

Since the 50s, things have changed.

The brothers surveyed the school grounds, seeing it for the first time in more than five decades.

Barry remembered walking two miles with his brothers to get to school each day.

He said they used to pass a jersey bull on their way to and from school.

"If we went home that way, it would be right down in the corner,” Barry said.

"But when you walked past, the bugger would be right at the fence trying to get at ya,” he said.

Barry said he also recalled a teacher who he was less than fond of.

"He would jump over four seats to get to you, then he would grab you around the shoulders and shake the s--t out of you,” Barry said.

"We would never get out to play because we wouldn't do our homework over the weekend... so we would do it at lunch.”

Even so, the brothers were eager to chew the fat with their old friends and check out the school.

"We have run into heaps of people,” said Leon.

"We came to meet up with a lot of people we haven't seen for years... One person I've come across, I hadn't seen for probably 50 years or more.”