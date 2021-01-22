Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A returning international traveller has tested positive for COVID-19 while in hotel quarantine in Cairns, the city’s health authorities have confirmed.
A returning international traveller has tested positive for COVID-19 while in hotel quarantine in Cairns, the city’s health authorities have confirmed.
Health

Returning traveller tests positive to COVID in Cairns

by Sally Boxall
22nd Jan 2021 12:45 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A RETURNING international traveller has tested positive for COVID-19 in Cairns.

The Cairns and Hinterland Hospital and Health Service confirmed the case after the person, who arrived in the city from Papua New Guinea, tested positive to the virus in hotel quarantine on Thursday.

The case is one of three new hotel-quarantine cases across Queensland today.

It means the official Cairns tally currently stands at one active case and 49 recovered cases.

 

A line of people forms at the Cairns Hospital fever clinic for COVID-19. PICTURE: Brendan Radke
A line of people forms at the Cairns Hospital fever clinic for COVID-19. PICTURE: Brendan Radke

MORE NEWS

Revealed: Qld's COVID vaccine rollout plan

Top doc's plea after virus found in Cairns sewage

Manager reveals secrets of Cairns' hotel quarantine

 

The CHHHS said the person had been transferred to Cairns Hospital where they would remain in isolation.

Tropical Public Health Services is following up all contacts.

Earlier this week the state's Chief Health Officer Jeannette Young urged anyone in Cairns with symptoms of the virus to get tested after a positive sewage result.

 

 

It was the latest in a string of positive wastewater results for the city, however it is believed they are likely to be the result of shedding from a historical case.

Online bookings are now available for COVID-19 tests at the Cairns and Mossman fever clinics. Click here to book.

 

 

 

Originally published as Returning traveller tests positive to COVID in Cairns

coronavirus

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        New bridge to take name of Somerset farming family

        Premium Content New bridge to take name of Somerset farming family

        Council News A long-standing farming family have requested a road be named after them, but a different solution was found by council.

        REVEALED: Qld’s COVID vaccine rollout plan

        Premium Content REVEALED: Qld’s COVID vaccine rollout plan

        Health Chief Health Officer Jeannette Young has opened up

        VOTE: Crown the Best Cafe in Gatton, Lockyer, Bris Valley

        Premium Content VOTE: Crown the Best Cafe in Gatton, Lockyer, Bris Valley

        Food & Entertainment Help Matt Preston's search for the best cafe in Gatton, Lockyer and Brisbane Valley...

        Four-year-old living with a rare genetic disorder

        Premium Content Four-year-old living with a rare genetic disorder

        News Little Grayson’s world has been a flurry of specialist appointments, blood tests...