Returning deputy ‘humbled’ by councillors’ votes

HUMBLED: Lockyer Valley Deputy Mayor Jason Cook said he felt “humbled” by the councillors’ decision to re-elect him as deputy following the 2020 election. Photo: Ebony Graveur

“Any of the councillors could do it, realistically.”

That’s what Lockyer Valley deputy mayor Jason Cook said after he was elected for the second term to the role.

Cr Cook has spent his entire time on council as mayor Tanya Milligan’s deputy.

“It’s a support role to the mayor – when she can’t make appointments or functions, I step in for her,” Cr Cook said.

“It’s not something I aspire to do but it’s humbling that the councillors think I am capable of doing that.”

Although he did not have his heart set on securing the role, he said it did not come as a surprise.

“The way the councillors were talking was like, ‘look five of us have been elected again so let’s just continue on the way we were going’,” he said.

“If people had faith in the way we did business last term, let’s just keep everything the same as it was.”

Cr Cook and his fellow councillors voted on the role at their meeting on Friday but, when it was time to vote, he didn’t need to.

“At the end of the day, I didn’t have to vote because it became unanimous,” he said.

“Everybody sort of leant towards me.”

Cr Cook said he didn’t know what qualities the councillors saw in him – but said he had a few traits that helped him fit the deputy mayor role.

“You’ve got to be able to speak in public a bit, as well,” he said.

“I’m probably not a bad fit for the role because Tanya and I are a little bit different – we have different leadership skills.”

Even so, he didn’t have any expectations.

“Any one of the councillors could do it – it’s not like I went in thinking I had to be deputy mayor,” he said.

His role doesn’t afford him any special voting privileges.

“I don’t get any more voting power – I’m not any different from any other councillor,” he said.