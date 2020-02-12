Returning councillor doesn’t believe in spinning stories

AFTER four years in the councillor’s chair, fourth-generation Kilcoy resident Cheryl Gaedtke is taking another run at the role.

Though some election candidates like to offer bold promises to draw votes, Cr Gaedtke said her focus had always been on being an integral part of the council team.

“I don’t believe in election promises. I’m one of seven. If I could change things, I would, but I can’t do it that way,” she said.

“That’s not democracy, and people need to understand that.”

During her time with council her goal had been to present and explain the facts to residents.

“I don’t go spinning yarns just to shut someone up,” she said.

“They might not like the facts, but at least I’ve done what I think is the right way of processing the issue.”

When asked about her term as councillor, Cr. Gaedtke gave herself a ranking of 8/10.

Creating a vibrant, inviting atmosphere in Somerset towns has been one of Cr Gaedtke’s personal goals through CBD beautification.

“It requires future planning, budgets, effort and time, to actually make that happen on a region-wide basis.”

If she is re-elected, Cr Gaedtke’s focus will be on developing and protecting the Somerset’s assets.

“I’d like to really get stuck into economic development. Tourism is a big part of that,” she said.

“Water security for our region and protecting our agricultural sector are important as well.”

She also identified social issues as being a growing challenge for local governments.

“It’s becoming more and more prevalent, especially in rural communities like ours.”

