Bulked up: Gillett’s two-month physical transformation

MATT Gillett has returned to Broncos training looking healthier than ever as he declares he will be fit to return to the paddock for round one.

After undergoing off-season shoulder surgery, the 30-year-old Test second-rower dropped almost 10kg and endured an intense weightlifting program to regain his bulk to begin contact work.

The Broncos returned to training under new coach Anthony Seibold on Monday, with Gillett still sporting the red "no contact" vest as he awaits clearance following surgery and the neck injury that kept him sidelined from round five in 2018.

Gillett was photographed on November 8 looking a shadow of his former self, but he appeared at training on Monday, almost two months later, having bulked back up to his original frame.

"It has been a long time on the sideline watching, but I have been able to spend time with family and refresh the body," said Gillett, who backed himself to not only be fit for March's NRL season-opener but also play a trial.

"In a way it has been perfect timing to get that rest for a year and hit the ground running this year - I am pretty eager to get back out there."

Gillett's 2018 season ended abruptly when it was revealed he had fractured his neck in the opening round but played another four games before the serious injury was diagnosed.

He also underwent a shoulder reconstruction to treat an ongoing complaint.

"It might take a little bit to get myself back to the level I was playing at, but nothing is going to change mentally for me with the way I play my football," he said.

Gillett said he looked forward to tightening up a Brisbane defence that conceded 500 points last year - the 11th worst in the league.