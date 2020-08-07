Return of ‘experienced’ senior players to boost Hawks

RUGBY LEAGUE: Michael Frohloff and Joel Brett’s return to the Hawks this weekend will boost the Gatton team’s chances when they take on West End.

After a significant loss to Norths in the opening round, Hawks’ skipper Shannon Hicks said the young team should not be underestimated.

“We have some more experienced players returning this week, which will boost our confidence a lot,” Hicks said.

“The first game was always going to be the hardest and now we can work on things we need to improve on.”

In the opening round, West End played well for a beaten side, coming back from a 14-point slump at halftime to trail by two at the final siren.

Improved ball control by the Hawks this round could help them show their potential after their first-round loss.

“All the young lads that haven’t played first grade before now know what it’s like and what it takes to compete against A-grade sides,” Hicks said.

“I’m sure they are all going to be out to prove they can handle it.”

Gatton Hawks and West End will play the opening match of the three games to be played this Saturday at North Ipswich Reserve, and will kick-off at 1.30pm.

“I’m just really looking forward to going out there and showing everyone why they can’t underestimate the Hawks – just because we are a real young side,” Hicks said.

After Gatton’s game, Souths will play Valleys in the second game of the day at 3.30pm, and Goodna will take on Souths at 5.30pm.