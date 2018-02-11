Retro Fair boosts Esk tourism

Ada, Cassandra Bateman, Willow and Dean browse the wares.

Ada, Cassandra Bateman, Willow and Dean browse the wares. Francis Witsenhuysen

STEPPING into the Esk Antique Retro Collectable Fair at the weekend was like entering a time machine.

Hundreds poured through the doors on Saturday alone, with organiser Allan Lawson expecting higher numbers today.

"Each year the number of local buyers and sellers increases,” Mr Lawson said.

"The event always brings loads of visitors to town ... it's the visitors that make it such a success.

"It's a great day out.”