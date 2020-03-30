Menu
FAREWELL: Former Lockyer Valley councillor Kathy McLean left the council chambers for the last time this week. Picture: Dominic Elsome
News

Retiring councillor issues her verdict on last term

Dominic Elsome
, dominic.elsome@gattonstar.com.au
30th Mar 2020 6:00 AM
WHEN Kathy McLean walked into the council chambers last Wednesday, she did so for the last time.

The two-term councillor did not run in the 2020 council elections and is stepping back from public life.

First elected to council in 2012, Ms McLean said despite big achievements in her first term – it was the last four years she would remember most.

“In my first term of council I got my name on five parks, we built big structures everywhere,” Ms McLean said.

“I’m more proud of this term of Council, with what we achieved – we did the stuff no one saw.”

At the conclusion of the council’s last meeting on Wednesday, Deputy Mayor Jason Cook thanked the councillor for her work.

“Congratulations on your role over the past eight years and all the very best moving into the future,” Cr Cook said.

She thanked her fellow councillors for their hard work in recent years and wished them luck at the ballot box on Saturday.

“I hope that you’re back here because I want to see that great work go on,” she said.

She said she believed the council was in better shape than she first arrived in 2012.

“I think we as a team have left it in a better position – there’s no I in team,” she said.

“We played our part – and I honestly feel it’s been one of the best councils in Queensland.”

She say’s she plans to use her free time to spend more time with her grandchildren.

