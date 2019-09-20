Retirement won't hold former show president back

FAST CARS: Keith Edwards, of Withcott, with legend Dick Johnson and son Steve Johnson, in front of Keith's replica car.

KEITH Edwards' life is a fast-moving whirlwind that never ceases to stop.

One minute he is strapped to a car as it ploughs through a burning wall, the next he is off to Geelong to construct two concrete plants.

Throw in his love for motor-sports and a heart for the Lockyer Valley the size of the valley itself, it doesn't give the 65-year-old Withcott man much time to himself.

One would think since retiring after his 47-year long career with Boral life would slow down for the former Gatton Show Society president.

You'd be mistaken.

If anything, Keith is revving up to take on some of his biggest projects yet - but he is just waiting for the right ones to come along.

"I'm looking at options. I've got a lot of drive. I may have stopped one chapter but others open,” Keith said.

With a "terrible passion” for the Lockyer Valley, Keith is on the hunt to help where he can.

Keith Edwards, of Withcott, volunteered with Habitat for Humanity last year as part of the Boral Concrete team. ALI KUCHEL

Since his retirement on July 5, he has already aided in building a car for a charity along with constructing graves in south west Queensland.

His willingness to volunteer and help his community comes off the back of a recent stint to Indonesia where be was part of a team that build a house for a remote community.

"I'm just looking for opportunities,” Keith said.

"Like the show, there some great events out there that might need some help.

"I can't just sit around.”

His drive to help and continue working to stay active provides fuel for his hobby - motorsports.

Keith's Dick Johnson replica V8 car recently won the peoples choice at the Leyburn sprints, and was driven by Johnson himself.

"I've always wanted to build a replica car Dick Johnson drove,” Keith sad.

"I was lucky for them to drive my car in the legends parade.”

For now, Keith will continue looking for a Lockyer Valley project to work on.

"There's people out there that need help everywhere,” Keith said.