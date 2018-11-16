Celeb chef’s ‘crops in pots’ perk

Fresh foods foraged from the veggie patch at lifestyle community Halcyon Lakeside were on the menu when celebrity chef Matt Golinski (pictured with Gary Hands and Sunshine Coast locals) dropped in for a demonstration.

Fresh foods foraged from the veggie patch at lifestyle community Halcyon Lakeside were on the menu when celebrity chef Matt Golinski (pictured with Gary Hands and Sunshine Coast locals) dropped in for a demonstration.

Halcyon's Lakeside community at Bli Bli has won the Seniors Living category at the 2018 UDIA Qld Mitchell Brandtman Awards for Excellence this month.

Lifestyle developer Halcyon has taken out the Seniors Living accolade at the annual Urban Development Institute of Australia’s Queensland Awards in Brisbane.

In a statement released by the UDIA, the community was recognised for addressing a challenging hillside topography to deliver a pedestrian friendly village that has an EnviroDevelopment certification.

"The diversity of dwelling types, landscaping and elevational treatments have created streetscapes that foster community engagement," it said.

"Halcyon utilised the topography to their advantage to open up view corridors and provide privacy for residents."

Halcyon Lakeside is the third project of Halcyon's on the Sunshine Coast following the creation of its Halcyon Parks and Halcyon Landing communities, which have also been UDIA award recipients in a range of categories, along its sister Gold Coast projects Vision by Halcyon and Halcyon Waters.

The company’s $140 million Halcyon Lakeside community at Bli Bli on the Sunshine Coast topped the category for Queensland in 2018.

The win qualified Halcyon Lakeside for a nomination in the 2018 UDIA National Awards.

Halcyon joint managing director Bevan Geissmann said the Sunshine Coast had been a happy ground for the company in terms of market traction and industry recognition.

"We are delighted that our ongoing efforts to deliver the best possible lifestyle options for over 50s on the Sunshine Coast have been recognised by the UDIA once again," Dr Geissmann said.

He said Halcyon Lakeside had enjoyed outstanding sales success and market acceptance.

"In just over two years we've made over 200 sales totalling more than $120 million since the first homeowner moved into Halcyon Lakeside," he said.

In addition to winning awards, the community has also welcomed top quality events, with celebrity chef Matt Golinski dropping in for a demonstration last month.

Mr Golinski and gardener Gary Hands from Kookaburra Organics presented a Paddock to Plate event on October 30.

The pair presented a session to the residents on growing "crops in pots'', which was followed by a cooking lesson using the freshly-grown produce from the community's veggie patch.

Mr Golinski said cooking with fresh, locally sourced produce required a different mindset - but the results were worth it.

The win qualified Halcyon Lakeside for a nomination in the 2018 UDIA National Awards.

"Growing your own ingredients is such a satisfying experience and gives you a different kind of respect for the way you consume them," he said.

Mr Hands said the workshops helped people productively create their own food gardens.

"Anyone can do it," he said.

"When you see the results - the photos from our participants who've actually gone home and created their own food-producing gardens - you know you are on the right track."