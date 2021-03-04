Retirement forces changes at top business

The head of leading property consultant firm has announced his retirement and a commercial agency has plucked a solicitor from a top-tier legal practice.

One of Queensland's leading building consultant firms has appointed its fourth managing director in the Sunshine State in almost 60 years.

After a 39-year career with Rider Levett Bucknall - the last six as Queensland's managing director - David Stewart will retire this year and has passed the baton onto Matt Long.

The Queensland arm of the global business - which prides its stability within the shifting sands of the property industry - has had only four local managing directors since it opened its doors in Brisbane in 1962.

Mr Stewart's predecessor Mark Burow held the position for 14 years and was at the company for almost 50 years. He was passed the batton by Henry George who founded the Queensland business for RLB and was managing director for 38 years.

Mr Stewart said he was pleased to pass the baton to capable hands.

'Matt's commitment to the highest standards of governance, performance and client management is well known, as is his passion for mentoring staff towards successful project outcomes," he said.

"I have every confidence Matt will continue the work of guiding our great firm towards an exciting future and I am very proud to be handing over the reins to such a distinguished property professional."

Mr Long has spent the majority of his 20-year career with RLB in Queensland, with the last eight years as director.

Over the course of two decades, he has provided feasibility advice, cost planning and estimating, value engineering and post-contract cost management on some of Queensland's most iconic projects such as Queens Wharf, Treasury Casino, Howard Smith Wharf, and Q1.

"Under David's leadership, RLB in Queensland has expanded its expertise in defence, education, infrastructure and research facilities, established its growing programming division, and strengthened its reputation as Australia's most respected quantity surveying firm," Mr Long said.

'I, along with the whole RLB community, owe David a depth of gratitude for his commitment, dedication and leadership throughout his term and look forward to celebrating his many achievements closer to his retirement later this year."

Meanwhile the legal fraternity's loss is the property sector's gain.

After four years in law - the last two with top-tier firm DLA Piper at 480 Queen Street -

Nick Ward has joined JLL's office leasing team.

Mr Ward, who started with Cooper Grace Ward, was part of the global law firm's team advising on the sale Suncorp's S.M.A.R.T. Group, the leading smash repair business in Australia and New Zealand, to AMA Group, for $420 million.

JLL head of office leasing QLD James Montague welcomed Mr Ward to the team.

"After four years in the legal industry, Nick brings with him a keen eye for detail and extraordinary work ethic," he said.

Other movements

Matthew Cross has joined Opteon as a certified practicing valuer. He was previously with Knight Frank.

Damien Johnston has joined m3property as an associate director of its Health, Aged Care and Seniors Living (HACS) team. He was previously with LJ Hooker Commercial and before that Herron Todd White.

Deloitte Real Estate has recruited Katelyn Simkin as a senior analyst. She was previously a valuer with Savills.

Callum Murray has a new job with Sentinel Property Group as a development manager. He was previously with Pellicano Group.

Hailey Wex has joined Your Commercial as a sales and leasing co-ordinator. She was previously with Coronis.