Retirees targeted in new NBN scam

THE chief security officer of the NBN Co has issued a warning to people about a new scam that is taking advantage of customers.

Darren Kane said the scammers were increasingly impersonating NBN Co staff and targeting people living in retirement villages.

He said they were asking for personal information and financial details.

"It is important to be aware that NBN Co will never make unsolicited calls or door knock to sell broadband services," he said.

"NBN Co may make calls to individuals registered on our Medical Alarm or Fire and Lift registers but will never request payment or bank account details during these calls.

"NBN Co also does not request payment in relation to matters relating to medical alarms.

"NBN Co is the company building and operating Australia's wholesale broadband network, and as a wholesale-only company we do not sell broadband packages directly to consumers.

"There are times when NBN Co may contact you directly as part of the network rollout, but never to request payment for services over the nbn™ network.

"Protect your personal information by being on guard, verify who are you are talking to and do not give your personal details or bank account details to an unsolicited caller."

NBN Co advises the following steps be taken to help protect yourself from scammers: