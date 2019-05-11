Menu
Login
WINNER WINNER: Des Reinke with his prize-winning orchid at the show.
WINNER WINNER: Des Reinke with his prize-winning orchid at the show. Meg Bolton
News

Retiree quickly becomes addicted to his passion

Meg Bolton
by
11th May 2019 3:50 PM

DES Reinke's retirement hobby quickly grew into a fully fledged passion thanks to just a little bit of water and fertiliser.

When he bought his first orchid he was just looking for an activity to keep his hands busy, but about 350 orchids later he admits he's addicted.

Looking after orchids is a task he and his wife Daphne do together and it's a hobby they do with great success.

At the Lockyer Valley Orchid Society show, the husband-wife team claimed a champion ribbon for their Dendrobium Hybrid, a second place for an Australia native and another second for a smaller Dendrobium Hybrid.

Mr and Mrs Reinke also won a number of third places.

The pair are part of the Lockyer Valley Orchid Society and spent the weekend at their annual show.

Run out of the Gatton Anglican Church, dozens of orchids were judged across 12 different categories.

The large variety of orchids is just one of the qualities Mr Reinke likes about the flower.

He enjoyed observing the qualities of each hybrid.

des reinke gatton lockyer valley orchid show
Gatton Star

Top Stories

    Jason to put a fresh spin on old plans

    Jason to put a fresh spin on old plans

    News Every chance he has Mr Bradshaw will ensure the council is doing the best it can to provide for the community.

    • 11th May 2019 3:55 PM
    Dogs savage six-year-old's beloved pony

    Dogs savage six-year-old's beloved pony

    News Pet killed less than 150 metres from family home.

    • 11th May 2019 3:49 PM
    Step through history with this timeline

    Step through history with this timeline

    News From 1994 to now, change continues.

    91-year-old says sugar is the secret to his long life

    91-year-old says sugar is the secret to his long life

    News Old cane farmer holds memories dear.