Retiree quickly becomes addicted to his passion

WINNER WINNER: Des Reinke with his prize-winning orchid at the show. Meg Bolton

DES Reinke's retirement hobby quickly grew into a fully fledged passion thanks to just a little bit of water and fertiliser.

When he bought his first orchid he was just looking for an activity to keep his hands busy, but about 350 orchids later he admits he's addicted.

Looking after orchids is a task he and his wife Daphne do together and it's a hobby they do with great success.

At the Lockyer Valley Orchid Society show, the husband-wife team claimed a champion ribbon for their Dendrobium Hybrid, a second place for an Australia native and another second for a smaller Dendrobium Hybrid.

Mr and Mrs Reinke also won a number of third places.

The pair are part of the Lockyer Valley Orchid Society and spent the weekend at their annual show.

Run out of the Gatton Anglican Church, dozens of orchids were judged across 12 different categories.

The large variety of orchids is just one of the qualities Mr Reinke likes about the flower.

He enjoyed observing the qualities of each hybrid.