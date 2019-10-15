Resurgent Raptors claim top of T20 table

T20 CRICKET: Raptor dominance has continued in the Darling Downs Big Bash League.

The Lockyer Valley team clinched a big win on the weekend, which gave the Raptors a big confidence boost and pushed them to the top of the table.

Captain Alex Welsh was over the moon with the result.

“It was a massive win,” Welsh said.

It was by no means an easy game, with the Aidacare Aztecs putting up some stiff competition.

“I would have said the were heavy favourites,” he said.

“ We lost probably our best three players to Brisbane cricket.”

The Raptors lost the toss and were sent in to bowl first, but the team stood up and held the Aztecs to 5 for 113.

Welsh said the opening session had been fantastic for the team given they were missing key playmakers.

“We needed people to step up and they did — it was really good,” he said.

“To keep them to 113 was fantastic, an absolutely great effort.”

The Raptors came out swinging with the bat, and although there were some stumbles along the way, with a slow pitch hindering progress.

Despite this, the Raptors reeled in the Aztecs’ in the 19th over, finishing for 5 for 115.

It was the captain who picked up Man of the Match for the Raptors, posting 38 with the bat and claiming one wicket from four overs.

“I was really happy with how I bowled,” he said.

There were other stand outs on the day as well according to Welsh.

“Jack carter probably had his best performance with the ball,” he said.

“And young Cody Walker steadied us a little bit up the top. (with the bat).”

The Raptors will take on Livewired Lighting in the final round ahead of the finals, and Welsh is expecting a tough game.

“The competition is very tight now so they’ll be keen to get a win,” he said.