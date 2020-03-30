RESULTS: The new faces likely to enter council chamber

DESPITE fears of coronavirus, more than 750,000 Queenslanders went to the polls on Saturday to cast their vote in local government elections.

Across the Somerset and Lockyer Valley, polling booths were eerily quiet, with record early voting numbers leaving more workers than voters at the booths.

The preliminary count got underway on Saturday and continued through yesterday, and although it still to early to tell exactly who’s in and who’s out, the numbers give us an idea where it’s heading.

In the Lockyer Valley, 62.69 per cent of the vote is counted and it appears all sitting councillors who ran for re-election are on track to retain their seats.

Brett Qualischefski looks set to enter the council, and claim the seat left vacant by Kath McLean, polling 10.34 per cent of the vote, or 10143 votes – the third highest of any candidate.

After two failed attempts to enter local government, Qualischefski was over the moon to be in this position.

“I’m extremely grateful for all the support from the community and also from my team I had helping me,” Mr Qualischefski said.

“I’m totally thrilled if this goes the way its heading – I can’t wait to get involved and get into the job.”

But he wasn’t getting ahead of himself and acknowledged there were still a lot of votes to count.

“You never presume anything until it finally called,” he said.

It’s a tight contest for the final seat though, with David Neuendorf, who had led the count earlier last night, trailing incumbent councillor Janice Holstein by just 89 votes.

If the current trends hold, the council chamber will look like this:

Brett Qualischefski

Rick Vela

Chris Wilson

Janice Holstein

Jason Cook

Michael Hagan

It’s a similar story in the Somerset where 59.21 per cent of the preliminary count has been completed.

It similarly appears sitting councillors who are running for re-election are on track to return for another four years.

First time candidates Jason Wendt and Kylee Isidro set to fill the positions left vacant by the retirements of Otis Ogg and Dan Hall.

Jason Wendt currently has the most votes of all candidates, while Isidro leads her nearest competitor, Mike Tanner, by 1463 votes.

Former council employee Isidro said she hadn’t slept well Saturday night, waiting for results to come in.

“I’ve been very anxious. It just liking going for a job interview but its more critical because you’re doing things for the community,” Ms Isidro said.

But with the numbers trending in her favour, she said she was feeling “ecstatic”.

She was also pleased to see the return of the sitting councillors, who she said were a valuable asset to the organisation.

“We do need the succession of the existing councillors as well – they hold the keys of what has happened in council before, it’s good to have that knowledge,” she said.

On current trends, the council look like this:

Bob Whalley

Jason Wendt

Sean Choat

Cheryl Gaedtke

Helen Brieschke

Kylee Isidro