Resources needed for stable economy

NEW YEAR: Lockyer Valley Chamber of Commerce hopes to help businesses thrive in the region. Lachlan McIvor

BUSINESSES are set to take a hit if proposed water allocations and pricing are implemented, according to Lockyer Valley Chamber of Commerce president Paul Emmerson.

While farmers and those accessing the water are in the immediate firing line, Mr Emmerson said the rest of the community would experience flow-on effects.

"We depend on those farmers being viable but they won't be if they change the pricing structure,” Mr Emmerson said.

"We are going to feel the side effects directly and indirectly through the people farmers employ and the money that they spend.

"It will affect the kids that go to school and the doctors that they go to.”

Mr Emmerson said the water discussion needed to be made a high priority this year in order to keep the local community strong.

"It's not going to be a pretty sight if they do what they're planning on doing,” he said.

Mr Emmerson said good weather in 2019 could improve not only the farming community but local retailers as well.

"We are hoping for a turn around in farming fortunes because we depend so much on their business,” he said.

Mr Emmerson said if rumours of additional mining jobs were true, local businesses had the potential to benefit.

"People who work in mines significantly contribute income to the local communities,” he said.

"Most of them are fly-in, fly-out ... when they have their days off they come back here to live which causes a fair bit of money to go around in the valley.”

Increasing infrastructure and services would also be a key focus for the chamber in 2019.

They planned to monitor plans for the regional-sized hospital and a sewerage treatment plant in Laidley.