Resources boss says Bowen Basin gas exploration the Qld way

TEAMING UP: Santos GLNG and Australia Pacific LNG (APLNG) will explore for new natural gas resources in the Bowen Basin.
by Ian Macfarlane, Queensland Resources Council (QRC) Chief Executive

QUEENSLAND'S resources sector welcomes the successful joint bid by Santos GLNG and Australia Pacific LNG (APLNG) to explore for new natural gas resources in the Bowen Basin.

This is a good example of the Palaszczuk Government understanding the need to responsibly explore for new gas reserves.

It's another example of the Queensland way when it comes to gas. Government and industry working together for the benefit of all Queenslanders.

Having this new project next door to existing gas operations will lower the cost of production and get gas flowing more quickly.

Santos GLNG will act as the operator of the permit with 76.15 percent, while APLNG will hold a non-operating share of 23.85 percent.

The 86 square kilometres of land north of Injune holds significant gas reserves which will be made available for domestic use and export markets.

The Queensland resources sector now provides one in every $6 dollars in the Queensland economy, sustains one in eight Queensland jobs, and supports more than 16,400 businesses across the state - with almost 7000 businesses in the Greater Brisbane region - all from 0.1 percent of Queensland's land mass.

Topics:  annastacia palaszczuk bowen basin gas exploration lettertotheeditor queensland resources council

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

