Residents warned to stay vigilant after four fires in 24 hours

BIG DAY: Firefighters were kept on their toes on Tuesday afternoon and Wednesday. Alistair Brightman

FIREFIGHTERS have been called to four separate fires in the Lockyer Valley and Somerset regions over the last 24-hours as the bushfire danger warning was upgraded to 'severe'.

One blaze near Wivenhoe Dam at Dundas was still burning at 4pm on Wednesday after crews arrived on scene shortly after 10am but Queensland Fire and Emergency said it had been contained by the afternoon with no threat to property.

Two crews were dispatched earlier on Wednesday morning to extinguish a trailer fire on the Warrego Highway which closed one lane of southbound traffic near Marburg from about 8.30am until 9.45am.

One unit was called back to the same location when the fire re-ignited at 10.30am.

QFES spokesperson said nobody was injured in the incident.

Yesterday afternoon, a crew responded to a small grass fire in Gatton's CBD on Spencer Street and two more units were called to extinguish a structure fire in Fernvale about 4pm on Tuesday.

Springdale-Gatton Rural Fire Brigade Secretary Daniel Philp advised residents to stay abreast of the current fire danger warnings in light of these incidents and the current weather conditions.

"Once you understand the danger, you can start getting prepared to implement your bushfire survival plan,” he said.

"For the next 24 hours, there's a total fire ban which means no exposed fires unless you have a permit from the Chief Fire Warden.”

The ban applies from 1am on Thursday September 14 until 11.59pm that day and all permits to light fires previously issued have been cancelled.

Mr Philp said the current 'severe' fire danger warning meant any bushfires which developed could be uncontrollable and unpredictable.

For more information on current warnings, bushfire survival plans or alerts, check www.qfes.qld.gov.au.