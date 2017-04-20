Residents say Narda Lagoon was already in 'toxic state'

UNIMPRESSED: The Blake family say they won't be visiting Narda Lagoon until council cleans it up.

FOLLOWING reports of wildlife dying in Laidley's Narda Lagoon, residents claim it was in a "toxic state” before the Lockyer Valley Regional Council advised the public to avoid the area.

Last Monday the LVRC stated on social media that they were aware of some dead fish and eels in Narda lagoon and were investigating.

"Following reports of some pretty unpleasant smells coming from Narda Lagoon in Laidley, Council contacted the Department of Environment and Heritage Protection (DEHP) which has advised that it is not unusual for some fish to die following flooding,” the Facebook post said.

Former Laidley resident Heidi-Maree Blake said she, along with others, were questioning whether the state of the lagoon was purely caused by flooding.

"We noticed it was poor quality and that was about four months ago, prior to the flooding,” she said.

"It was in a toxic state, the turtles were harder to see and seemed to be struggling in sludge and it smelt bad. And less ducks were there compared to past years.”

Ms Blake said she had stopped taking her family to the lagoon and surrounding park because of it's unkempt condition.

A LVRC spokesperson said upon inspection of Narda Lagoon, council officers discovered a few dozen dead catfish, mullet and eels.

"Officers contacted the DEHP to report the issue, who advised that unless it was a major fish kill, no further action was required and to simply let nature take its course,” they said.

"Because Narda Lagoon is not connected to a creek, it is dependent upon in-flows from rain events to refresh the water.

"The cause of the issue is unknown and the area is open to the public.”