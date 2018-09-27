Residents lash out at council over Australia Day decision

Byron Shire mayor Simon Richardson was MC at the Australia day celebrations at the Mullumbimby Ex-Services Bowling Club.

NORTHERN Rivers residents have lashed out against Byron Shire Council Mayor Simon Richardson's decision to change council's Australia Day event to January 25th in 2019.

When readers were asked what they thought of the battle between the Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Byron council, the overwhelming responses were not backing the mayor's decision with statements saying it simply was not the council's job to decide.

Jenny Shiels said the call to change the event "was not a majority of residents and rate payers" but "a decision made by council with no consultation with community".

"As a ratepayer it would have been democratic to ask the ratepayers and the community there options and ideas on this," she said.

"We are yet to see the repercussions of this.

"People don't like being told what to do especially by a mayor."

Linda Jones agreed, and said: "Councils should stick to local issues, which is their role, not social issues".

Janos Ertz said: "An unelected Prime Minister telling an elected council how to do their jobs, why would anyone care what his opinion is."

Corey James: "Don't want to celebrate the holiday Mr Mayor, don't take the public holiday rates then. These people in council that get to much power. Leave the date alone."

Bob Harper: "Can we just fix the potholes first".

Rochelle-Alyce Jones: "Hope Byron Council know they have ZERO authority to cancel a National Day."