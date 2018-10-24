Menu
Login
News

Residents with garden hoses save Harristown home from fire

Tara Miko
by
23rd Oct 2018 4:33 PM

RAPID actions by the occupants of a Harristown home have saved it from being badly damaged by fire this afternoon.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services were called to the Hampton St home just before 4pm with reports the property was on fire.

But when crews arrived on scene the occupants of the home had managed to mostly extinguish the blaze, which broke out on the verandah, using garden hoses.

A QFES spokeswoman said the fire damage was mostly limited to the verandah area at the front of the property, with minor smoke damage reported from inside the house.

There were no reported injuries at the property.

harristown queensland fire and emergency services structure fire toowoomba
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    Reform could significantly change Queensland's rental market

    Reform could significantly change Queensland's rental market

    News The reform could introduce laws to allow pets in all properties, reduce the number of inspections and allow tenants to hang picture frames.

    Paving a way for women in the motor industry

    Paving a way for women in the motor industry

    News "I'm just as good as what the men are"

    Plainland housing market set to boom

    Plainland housing market set to boom

    News Prices are holding strong across the region

    Community centre upgrade to help those in need

    Community centre upgrade to help those in need

    News Official plans for the community centre are subject to approval.

    Local Partners