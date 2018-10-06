Menu
Waterline Apartments at Birtinya have been evacuated after a car burst into flames in the underground carpark.
Waterline Apartments at Birtinya have been evacuated after a car burst into flames in the underground carpark. Contributed
Residents flee underground carpark inferno

Scott Sawyer
6th Oct 2018 9:40 AM

RESIDENTS have been forced to flee their homes after a car burst into flames in an underground car park.

The fire happened at 7.15am and three urban firefighting crews, a specialist vehicle and senior fire, police and ambulance officers were on scene.

Residents in the Waterline Residential Tower complex in Shine Court, Birtinya, were evacuated as firefighters fought the flames.

Smoke was seen pouring out from the underground carpark and firefighters were still on scene more than an hour and a half after the 000 calls were made.

They managed to prevent the fire spreading to other vehicles.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said all residents had been evacuated safely.

At this stage it was unclear how the fire started.

