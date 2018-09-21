Menu
Login
A PSPA has been declared in Ipswich.
A PSPA has been declared in Ipswich.
News

VIDEO: Residents evacuated as public emergency declared

Hayden Johnson
by
21st Sep 2018 7:49 PM

UPDATE 9PM: A man remains barricaded inside a home at Silkstone.

Two hours into the incident, Queensland Police are still negotiating with the man.

An ambulance officer wearing what is believed to be a bullet-proof vest was standing outside the home, along with heavily-armed police.

Neighbours evacuated from the area are waiting with police while the situation is resolved.

EARLIER: Residents have been evacuated and people are being asked to avoid the area after Queensland Police declared a public emergency in Ipswich.

Police made a PSPA emergency declaration for the area bounded by Chillcot St, Margaret St, Glebe Rd and Dorothy St at Silkstone.

Police are responding to the incident and no other information is available.

Residents were evacuated from their homes by police and are now standing on streets.

Several emergency vehicles and the PolAir Helicopter has responded to the incident.

Police are asking people to avoid the area. 

editors picks ipswich pspa
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    VOTE: Do we need an increased police presence on our roads

    VOTE: Do we need an increased police presence on our roads

    News Police launched a massive traffic blitz on the Warrego Hwy this week, targeting both lanes of traffic and catching more than a dozen drug drivers.

    Bushfire reported near Glen Esk

    Bushfire reported near Glen Esk

    News People in the area may be affected by smoke

    Newly planted trees stolen straight out of soil in parklands

    Newly planted trees stolen straight out of soil in parklands

    News The group planted 35 trees for National Tree Day earlier this year.

    UPDATE: Fire sweeps through estimated 3000 hectares

    UPDATE: Fire sweeps through estimated 3000 hectares

    News The fire is still burning, now hitting an estimated 3000 hectares

    Local Partners