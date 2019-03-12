Residents barking mad over dog kennel approval

BARKING MAD: Minden resident Mark Gregory stands at his back fence. A breeding kennel able to house 40 dogs, has been approved just metres from his property.

RESIDENTS in a sleepy Somerset hamlet have been left barking mad after a dog breeding operation was approved to hold up to 40 animals.

The development on Kerles Rd in Minden was met with strong community resistance from the beginning, but the operation was given the go ahead in December last year.

Mark Gregory's property borders the site where the kennel is being built.

He said the kennel would be just 240 metres from his house.

"We'll be looking right down on top of it, ” Mr Gregory said.

He said the proximity would affect his ability to enjoy his own home.

His concerns related to the impact of noise and smell from the property.

Mr Gregory said many residents in the area had serious concerns about the project, with 16 submissions lodged in relation to the proposal, including the Ipswich City Council on behalf of nearby residents that fell within its jurisdiction.

Mr Gregory said he felt let down by the Somerset Regional Council.

"They're supposed to be our elected spokespersons,” he said. "It would seem the voices of at least 16 families were not taken into account for the voice of one family.”

The limit on the number of animals held at the property does not include puppies under three-months-old.

Somerset Regional Council mayor Graeme Lehmann said all submissions were reviewed and taken into consideration during the approval process, including a noise/acoustic report, which was peer reviewed.

The proposal was approved by the council on December 12, with 35 conditions.

Mayor Lehmann said the appeal period had now expired and no appeal had been submitted.

"The applicant has the right to proceed with their development,” Cr Lehmann said.

While Mr Gregory could have appealed the decision to the Planning and Environment Court, he said this was simply not an option.

The kennels' owners were contacted for response but declined to comment.