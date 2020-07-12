Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Resident describes traumatic scene following shark attack

Jenna Thompson
, jenna.thompson@dailyexaminer.com.au
12th Jul 2020 1:00 PM | Updated: 2:05 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FOR Helen Dobra, the traumatic scene at Wilson's Headland on Saturday will remain etched in her mind.

The Wooli resident had been enjoying the water with her family just before 15-year-old Minnie Water local Mani Hart-Deville was attacked by a shark nearby. He later died at the scene.

"We were snorkelling around the side and my son was spearfishing just beforehand," she said.

"We had just gotten home when I got a call that one of my children's friends had been attacked by a shark."

Ms Dobra said she jumped in the car and returned to the beach.

"I found the paramedics and Mani on the beach, and family and friends," she said.

"It was a really traumatic scene."

Ms Dobra said the tragedy had shattered the Wooli-Minnie Water community.

"We have a very close community here in Minnie Water and Wooli, so it's quite tragic because everybody knows Mani and everybody knows the family so it's going to hit the community really hard," she said.

More Stories

fatal shark attack minnie water north coast shark attack shark attack wooli wooli shark attack
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        How cops arrested man just 4hrs after break-and-enter

        premium_icon How cops arrested man just 4hrs after break-and-enter

        Crime A man has been charged with two offences after a quick-thinking witness spotted someone trying to break into a club.

        BUDGET: Lockyer council set to deliver ‘rates freeze’

        premium_icon BUDGET: Lockyer council set to deliver ‘rates freeze’

        Council News Lockyer Valley rates are expected to be “frozen” in the upcoming budget, but it’s...

        Servo, drive-through planned for busy highway destination

        premium_icon Servo, drive-through planned for busy highway destination

        Property The plans for a new servo also include food and drink outlets, fuelling options for...

        Warrego Hwy fatal crash: Police appeal for witnesses

        premium_icon Warrego Hwy fatal crash: Police appeal for witnesses

        News Warrego Hwy fatal crash: Police appeal for witnesses