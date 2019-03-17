Researchers hunt mystery killer in their own backyard

University of Queensland School of Agriculture and Food Sciences lecturer Dr Anthony Young and honours student Melody Thomson are researching pasture dieback, after two sites were identified at the Gatton campus.

University of Queensland School of Agriculture and Food Sciences lecturer Dr Anthony Young and honours student Melody Thomson are researching pasture dieback, after two sites were identified at the Gatton campus. Dominic Elsome

UNIVERSITY of Queensland researchers are working hard to uncover a mystery killer lurking in their own backyard.

UQ School of Agriculture and Food Sciences lecturer Dr Anthony Young is leading a team of researchers trying to discover the cause of pasture dieback, after the condition was identified at two sites on the UQ Gatton Campus.

The condition has been known since the 90s, but Dr Young said the cause was still a mystery.

"Pastures die over a course of several weeks and render the land unproductive, and we simply don't know why,” Dr Young said.

"Despite affecting an estimated 34,000 hectares of farmland throughout Queensland, there are no known treatments.”

Since the discovery of the two sites at UQ Gatton in March last year, Dr Young and his team have been working to attempt to isolate a cause.

"We don't know whether it's an insect, or a fungus, or a bacterium or a nematode in the soil,” he said.

"We're trying to exclude different factors, we're doing analysis on all those different factors to see if anything stands out as a causal agent.”

He said however the cause may be more complicated, and rather than being a single underlying factor, it could be a combination of different issues interacting.

The researchers have also spent time in the field around the region, identifying and taking samples from properties also affected.

Dr Young issued a call for more producers to become involved, and said the more examples of dieback they can investigate, the better their chances of solving the mystery.

"Unless we have a number of different sights we can investigate, we might not come up with the answer,” he said.

"If we find something that solves it here, we expect that's going to have great benefits for Queensland in general.”

Producers who believe they have dieback on their properties should contact Dr Young via the UQ website.

Symptoms of dieback include the yellowing or reddening of leaves, the emergence of broad-leaf weeds in areas of dead grass, and, after rain, patches of pasture not rejuvenating like surrounding areas.