Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Emergency services used an electrical cord to pull a man to safety after he fell into a 4m hole in the Darwin CBD early this morning.
Emergency services used an electrical cord to pull a man to safety after he fell into a 4m hole in the Darwin CBD early this morning.
News

Rescuers use power cord to save man after CBD hole fall

by Thomas Morgan
3rd Apr 2021 11:15 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

EMERGENCY crews used an electrical cord to pull a young man out of a four-metre deep hole in Darwin's CBD overnight.

NT Police were first called to the ordeal at 1.30am Saturday along Wood Street.

At the scene, they found a 23-year-old man who had fallen into the pit.

Crews then performed a "vertical rescue" using an electrical cord.

The man sustained minor injuries and was taken to the hospital for a check up.

Originally published as Rescuers use power cord to save man after Darwin CBD hole fall

fall rescue

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘150mm possible’: Heavy rain as families hit road home

        Premium Content ‘150mm possible’: Heavy rain as families hit road home

        Weather Some parts of the southeast could cop falls of up to 150mm just as families hit the road home from an Easter weekend away.

        Most popular routes revealed as booking records smashed

        Premium Content Most popular routes revealed as booking records smashed

        Travel Major travel deals reveal most popular destinations

        Fast-tracked vaccine for COVID health workers’ households

        Premium Content Fast-tracked vaccine for COVID health workers’ households

        Health Fast-tracked vaccine for COVID health workers’ and their households

        Flood warning as 200mm-plus Easter deluge expected

        Premium Content Flood warning as 200mm-plus Easter deluge expected

        Weather Bureau of Meteorology issues flood warning for two states