Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
The rescue helicopter in en route following a motorcycle crash at Benarkin this afternoon. File Photo.
The rescue helicopter in en route following a motorcycle crash at Benarkin this afternoon. File Photo.
News

Man flown to hospital following Benarkin motorbike crash

Holly Cormack
28th Mar 2021 2:10 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

UPDATE 4.30PM:

The man has been airlifted to the Princess Alexandra Hospital in a serious but stable condition.

Earlier 2.10PM:

Paramedics are on scene following a motorcycle crash in Benarkin this afternoon.

According to a QAS spokeswoman, emergency service were called to the incident on the D'Aguilar Highway and Scott Street at 1.07pm.

A man in his 50s with neck and back pain is currently being assessed.

The Rescue Helicopter is responding.

south burnett crash 2021 south burnett rescue helicopter
South Burnett

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Police to hunt back roads in search of Easter offenders

        Premium Content Police to hunt back roads in search of Easter offenders

        News Drivers thinking of taking back roads to avoid drug and alcohol tests will get a surprise this Easter – and not the chocolate variety.

        Forest Hill monument to be centre of 100 year celebration

        Premium Content Forest Hill monument to be centre of 100 year celebration

        Community It’s survived multiple floods, and on Saturday, the community will rally together...

        CHEEKY: Plenty of future cops to catch classmate robber

        Premium Content CHEEKY: Plenty of future cops to catch classmate robber

        Community There are plenty of aspiring police officers that will likely apprehend Toogoolawah...

        Valves opened in to Lake Dyer first time in 13 months

        Premium Content Valves opened in to Lake Dyer first time in 13 months

        News Lake Dyer would need to reach 12 per cent capacity to allow recreational...