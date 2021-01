A man was taken to Princess Alexandra Hospital after a motorbike crash at Brightview on Thursday night.

A man was taken to Princess Alexandra Hospital after a motorbike crash at Brightview on Thursday night.

A RESCUE helicopter was tasked to the scene of a motorbike crash on a rural road north west of Ipswich late last night.

Paramedics, including critical care and the rescue helicopter, responded to a crash on Brightview Rd, Brightview at 11.55pm Thursday.

A man was transported to Princess Alexandra Hospital in a stable condition with shoulder and back injuries.