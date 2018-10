The RACQ CQ Rescue helicopter is on the way to a truck rollover on the Fitzroy Development Rd, 150km southwest of Mackay. Picture: File

The RACQ CQ Rescue helicopter is on the way to a truck rollover on the Fitzroy Development Rd, 150km southwest of Mackay. Picture: File

Emergency services are responding to a truck rollover in remote central Queensland.

The crash happened just before 10am on the Fitzroy Developmental Road, about 150km southwest of Mackay, in the Central Highlands.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said the male truck driver had suffered leg injuries.

The RACQ Central Queensland Rescue Helicopter is en route to the scene.

Two police units are also travelling there.