Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A LifeFlight Helicopter was called in to search for the boaties.
A LifeFlight Helicopter was called in to search for the boaties.
News

Rescue helicopter called in to search for boaties

Carlie Walker
27th Mar 2021 4:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Crews on board two boats have been found safe and well after a distress call was received on Saturday morning.

Emergency service crews, including the Lifelifght Rescue helicopter, were called into action to search for the boats.

The chopper was initially tasked by Queensland Police Service at first light, to locate a boat after its occupants reported it had broken down.

It's believed the boaties lost contact with authorities shortly after calling for help.

Crews searched for almost three hours, before locating the boat, about halfway between Fraser Island and the mainland.

The two people on board were safe and well.

The helicopter hovered over the boat, while rescue vessels travelled to the scene.

Once Hervey Bay Water Police arrived, the RACQ LifeFlight Rescue crew was tasked to search for another boat nearby, that was reported overdue.

The crew found the vessel near the northern end of Fraser Island, before determining the occupants were safe and did not require their assistance.

Originally published as Rescue helicopter called in to search for boaties

More Stories

fraser island rescue
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Police to hunt back roads in search of Easter offenders

        Premium Content Police to hunt back roads in search of Easter offenders

        News Drivers thinking of taking back roads to avoid drug and alcohol tests will get a surprise this Easter – and not the chocolate variety.

        Forest Hill monument to be centre of 100 year celebration

        Premium Content Forest Hill monument to be centre of 100 year celebration

        Community It’s survived multiple floods, and on Saturday, the community will rally together...

        CHEEKY: Plenty of future cops to catch classmate robber

        Premium Content CHEEKY: Plenty of future cops to catch classmate robber

        Community There are plenty of aspiring police officers that will likely apprehend Toogoolawah...

        Valves opened in to Lake Dyer first time in 13 months

        Premium Content Valves opened in to Lake Dyer first time in 13 months

        News Lake Dyer would need to reach 12 per cent capacity to allow recreational...